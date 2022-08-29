Bendigo Advertiser
Bulldogs progress to grand final after clipping Magpies' wings | Photos

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated August 29 2022 - 5:34am, first published 5:30am
Golden Square has locked in the first spot in the 2022 CVFLW grand final after defeating Castlemaine on Sunday. Pictures by Adam Bourke

Golden Square has secured the first spot up for grabs in the 2022 CVFLW premiership match after a convincing win over Castlemaine on Sunday..

AP

Anthony Pinda

