Bulldogs progress to grand final after clipping Magpies' wings | Photos

Golden Square has secured the first spot up for grabs in the 2022 CVFLW premiership match after a convincing win over Castlemaine on Sunday..
Bulldogs put the Magpies to work during the semi-final at Camp Reserve which they won comfortably by 34 points, final scores 7.6 (48) over 2.2 (14).
Bulldogs coach Todd Deary said his team's consistency across the ground proved to be the deciding factor in the match.
"It was a quality game of football," he said.
"We just kept chipping away and we were just that little bit more consistent over the four quarters than Castlemaine.
"We certainly overall don't believe that we're better than them, but during this game our effort was just bigger and better.
"There's great respect between the two teams as we always have very tough and clean games against each other."
Bulldogs kept the Magpies scoreless in the first quarter, but only managed to put one goal on the board themselves to take a minor lead.
During the second the Magpies found a way through the Bulldogs' back-line with two goals, meanwhile Golden Square also scored two to take an eight point lead into half-time, scores 2.3 (21) over 2.1 (13).
The third quarter was when the biggest blow was dealt to the Magpies as Bulldogs kicked four more goals to extend their lead even further, meanwhile keeping the hosts scoreless again.
Starting the fourth quarter with a 33-point lead, all the Bulldogs had to do was hold on and deny the Magpies a chance to get themselves back in the game.
Bulldogs put two behinds on the board in the last and the Magpies scored one which saw Golden Square progress straight through to the grand final.
Goal Kickers: Golden Square: Brea Ross (2), Tegan Williams (2), Charlotte Beavan and Carly Geary.
Castlemaine: Shelby Knoll and Lily McMahon.
Deary said it was a full-team effort on Sunday, but that there was one player who went above and beyond all game.
"Our full back Liz Watkins was unbelievable," he said.
"She didn't make a mistake all day and just kept sending the ball straight back to our forward line."
Deary was pleased with the Bulldogs' performance and believes there's still more that can come to the surface against whoever they face in the premiership match.
"I said to them, let's enjoy the win for a couple days," he said.
"But come next week we're straight back into it as I know there's way more in us."
It's not over for the Magpies as they are back on the track this Friday night September 2 for the preliminary final showdown at Canterbury Park against Bendigo Thunder.
Thunder secured their place in the night clash after defeating Eaglehawk on Sunday during the semi-final at Weeroona Oval, final scores 9.9 (63) over 2.2 (34).
Hawks, who were making their CVFLW finals debut, had a slightly better start to the match with a 2.2 (14) over 1.2 (8) lead at the first break.
However, Thunder regrouped at quarter time and came out firing in the second.
Thunder put five goals on the board while leaving the Hawks scoreless to have a 6.5 (41) over 2.2 (14) lead at half-time.
Neither side was able to make any major additions to the board in the third, however, Thunder maintained the lead which was now at 7.8 (48) over 3.4 (22).
Thunder put another two goals on the board in the final quarter to see out the game comfortably by 41 points which ended the Hawks' finals campaign.
Goal Kickers: Thunder: Brit Mueck (5), Jaime Sawers, Jess Kennedy and Jac Louttit.
Hawks: Courtney Coffey, Grace Edlin, Freyja Pearce.
