A science and engineering challenge in Bendigo almost looked like the Commonwealth Games according to one volunteer.
Rotary Club of Bendigo South president Rod Spitty said six teams of high school students from the region came together at Bendigo South East College (BSE) ahead of a suite of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) activities to select a team to go into the state finals.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
The host school BSE came away with an impressive win, earning the team a ticket to the state finals, after which the winning team will progress to BSE's own local stadium on October 20 and 21 for the national competition.
"The winners of each state across the country will come to Bendigo to visit," Mr Spitty said.
"It's hosted by our Rotary club, Bendigo South Rotary and has been running for 16 years.
"In that time, nearly 4000 students have been through the program.
"But for the last two years, we've all had to lock ourselves away."
The students were tested across eight activities including building a light and strong model bridge that can support a trolley from side of a test rig to the other and designing efficient codes to send messages along a fibre optic rod using a pulse of coloured light.
Students also deliberated how to provide the lowest-cost electricity for a hypothetical city's infrastructure, created a bionic hand to complete a number of tasks, built two towers that were tested for strength, constructed a buggy with a basic suspension system "to transport loads securely over undulating Martian terrain", developed the most efficient network to join a series of towns together and built a water turbine using commonly available materials.
The purpose of the competition is to give students more hands-on experience with STEM to inspire young people to choose careers in these fields.
READ MORE:
"There's a shortage of math and science students in senior schools," Mr Spitty said.
"There's almost a lack of will for people to move into those areas, particularly ladies - they just don't go into those technical streams."
Mr Spitty said the competition also provided an opportunity to engage students from the region who are more likely to return locally.
"Homegrown students provide the best chance for the skill needs for the region," he said.
Advertisement
"When those jobs come up, you can never get them from Melbourne or other other parts of the country.
"It's the homegrown students you can get because they know what it's like to live in the country and the region, and they want to live where they grew up."
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.