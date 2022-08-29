Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Victoria Police STOPIT service expanded to track unwanted sexual behaviour on buses, trams

Updated August 29 2022 - 1:44am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Victoria Police reporting tool to call out unwanted sexual and other antisocial behaviour on public transport has expanded to include trains, trams and buses. Picture by Pixabay

A new reporting tool to call out unwanted sexual behaviour on public transport expanded to trams and buses on Monday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.