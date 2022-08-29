A new reporting tool to call out unwanted sexual behaviour on public transport expanded to trams and buses on Monday.
The Victoria Police service - called STOPIT - launched on trains state-wide last month.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
Transit Safety Division Acting Superintendent Adam Tanner said the service has already proved useful.
"Without STOPIT these important pieces of information may have never come to our attention," he said.
"With the service now expanding to trams and buses we hope even more commuters have the confidence to call out unwanted sexual behaviour for what it is.
"That's exactly why we created the service - to make it easy and convenient to notify police about what's occurring.
"It doesn't matter how small or trivial you think it might be - every bit of information helps us piece together a larger puzzle to keep commuters safe."
READ MORE:
More than 200 notifications have already been received through the text-based service, the first of its kind anywhere in Australia.
Women and girls made up more than half of people using STOPIT while Victoria Police analysis shows almost 40 percent of all notifications related to threatening and offensive behaviour such as verbal abuse, harassment and racism.
Almost one in four notifications related to unwanted sexual behaviour which can include catcalling, sexual gestures, non-consensual touching and flashing.
Already a number of notifications received have been escalated to the Transit Crime Investigation Unit with detectives now investigating.
Information received has also allowed police to start examining what is occurring across the rail network, be it a particular train line or time of day.
The expansion of STOPIT to trams and buses, including in regional areas, is expected to help police paint an even better picture of what is occurring across the public transport system.
The public is reminded the service is not monitored live and should not be used if an urgent response is required.
For further information on the service, available in 13 languages, go to police.vic.gov.au/stopit.
Advertisement
To use STOPIT commuters simply text 'STOPIT' to 0499 455 455.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.