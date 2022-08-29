In the rooms after Sunday's BFNL elimination final win over Sandhurst, South Bendigo coach Nathan Horbury gave his post-match speech to his players.
He turned around to thank the club's volunteers and loyal supporters and was greeted with something he hadn't seen in his time with the Bloods - a packed house.
Supporters spilled out of the poolside rooms as the club celebrated its first finals win since 2010.
"To see so many people in the rooms after the game blew me away,'' Horbury said.
"A few of the boys jokingly said 'geez, we actually do have supporters'.
"It was so good to see so many people in the rooms supporting the club
"To get a finals win and taste that feeling is great for everyone.
"It was particularly great to see the volunteers, who work so hard around the club, so happy. To see the smiles on their faces was pretty special."
The Bloods and their supporters had every reason to smile.
An 11-goal-to-one run to eliminate their oldest arrival from the competition would have warmed the hearts of those who have followed the club for decades.
In a tight race down the stretch of the home and away season, many thought the Bloods were the most vulnerable.
Sunday's win proved once and for all that the Bloods deserved well and truly deserved their spot in the top five.
"We had 22 players stand up and play their role,'' Horbury said.
"It shows that our best is good enough and that's something we've always believed in."
While the Bloods did have contributions across the board, the turnaround in the game was sparked by an individual that is one of the premier players in the competition.
With the Bloods trailing by 17 points midway through the second term, Cooper Leon kicked two goals in as many minutes to kickstart South's run.
The first goal came from a brilliant contested mark 50m out and the second major was a superb snap from deep in the forward pocket.
"Coop played more time in the forward line and those two goals in the second quarter were huge for us,'' Horbury said.
"The first goal he kicked he actually had no right to mark the ball in the first place.
"He's a quality player and good players stand up in big games. He was super for us."
On the subject of good players standing up in big games, Brock Harvey continued his brilliant season with seven goals against the Dragons.
In 2022, the forward/midfielder has elevated his game to the BFNL's top shelf.
"Brock is doing everything right,'' Horbury said.
"He wants the ball in his hands and he wants to win. He's so hard to match-up on and he's kicking well.
"He's been super all year and stood up when we really needed him."
On and off the field, the Bloods take plenty of momentum into Sunday's first semi-final clash with Golden Square.
The Bulldogs thumped the Bloods by 50 points and 93 points in their two home and away games.
The second of those matches was 10 weeks ago and Horbury was confident the Bloods would be better equipped to challenge the Dogs third time around.
"Hopefully, we can knuckle down and get the job done against Golden Square as well,'' Horbury said.
"We like that feeling of winning a final and we want to win again.
"It will be a tough ask because Golden Square is a quality side, but hopefully we can match them."
