Sandhurst great Blair Holmes has played his last game for the club, while coach Ashley Connick is weighing up his future.
Holmes informed the Sandhurst playing group before the finals series that 2022 would be his final season with the Dragons.
Sunday's eight-goal loss to South Bendigo in the BFNL elimination final proved to be the last time he pulled on the boots for Sandhurst after a decorated 212-game career.
"This club owes Blair a lot,'' Connick said.
"He's a special player. No-one has probably bled for this club as much as him.
"As good a player as he is, he's always been team first and he loves the club.
"He's had plenty of offers to go elsewhere for significantly more money and he's never wanted to go.
"You don't get many players like that in the lifetime of your footy club and we're lucky to have had him for as long as we have.
"You never replace people like that. Hopefully, he's influenced our other players and they can try to emulate what he's done."
The Dragons would like to extend Connick's coaching tenure into a fifth year.
"I'll sit down with the club over the next few weeks,'' Connick said.
"The club is keen for me to do it again, but I have a few things to work through with some work stuff.
"I want to make sure I can do the job justice. The Bendigo league has come on in leaps and bounds in the way sides play and the coaching role is really important.
"You have to be able to give the job the time it deserves and I'll make sure I can do that before I commit."
The elimination final defeat was a disappointing end to a season that promised plenty at times.
The Dragons defeated Gisborne and Golden Square and were more than competitive in two clashes with Strathfieldsaye.
South Bendigo proved to be their bogey side.
They met three times in 2022 and the Bloods won all three.
"The message to the players after the game was as individuals, if you want to take us further, we have to get better,'' Connick said.
"That's in a number of areas - fitness, skill level, getting in the gym, whatever it might be.
"It (the BFNL) is too good a competition to train twice a week and turn up on Saturday.
"I'm very proud of their effort, their grit and their heart, but that only takes you so far."
