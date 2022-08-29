CASTLEMAINE joint coaches Fiona Fowler and Gary Cooke are more convinced than ever that their side is peaking at the right time after taking care of South Bendigo in Sunday's elimination final at the QEO.
Playing finals for the first time since 2013, the Magpies suffered no nerves or jitters on the way to eliminating the Bloods from the finals race with a stunning 28-goal victory.
Brilliantly led by their playing coach Fowler at goal keeper and star midcourters Kelsie Rainbow and Maddie Carter, the Magpies led by six goals at quarter time and 13 at half time, before putting the contest beyond doubt with a blistering 20-6 third quarter.
An eye-opening performance came eight days after the Magpies made the BFNL netball world sit up and take notice with a one-goal come-from-behind win over league powerhouse Sandhurst.
That win looked even more impressive after Sandhurst took care of Gisborne in Saturday's qualifying final by 15 goals.
As preparations for a cut-throat semi-final this Sunday against Gisborne start to ramp up, suddenly, the Magpies have as much momentum on their side as any of the four remaining finalists - top-ranked Kangaroo Flat and Sandhurst included.
If Castlemaine is to advance even further, Fowler and Cooke suggested the importance of their side's round 18 win over the Dragons could not be underestimated.
"Even coming into (Sunday), we still had that feel from last week and the belief that we could come from behind," Fowler said.
"In finals, it's a different ball game. Unfortunately, A-reserve (which lost 37-48 to South Bendigo on Sunday) felt that a bit.
"South got a few goals on them and they weren't able to get out of it.
"But we know (in A-grade) we have that belief now; it doesn't matter if we are behind, we can push through to the last second literally."
Back in A-grade for the first time since 2017, Castlemaine now finds itself a step closer to its dream of playing off in what would be a fairytale grand final.
But they must still find their way past Gisborne, which defeated the Magpies in both home and away season encounters this year, most recently by 24 goals at Camp Reserve in early July, and one of Kangaroo Flat or Sandhurst, which clash in this Saturday's second semi-final.
Fowler and Cooke are anticipating a strong response from the Bulldogs following their loss against Sandhurst on the weekend when they were without two of their stars, Jordan Cransberg and Claudia Mawson.
"I don't reckon they'll be down and out at all, they'll be excited to bring Jordan and Claudia back into their team," Fowler said.
"It's going to be a huge contest, it's not going to be an easy walk in the park for either team.
"I really rate Gisborne; when they are on they are as strong as anyone."
After utilising 10 players in total in Sunday's win, the Magpies will be confident they have the depth and versatility to match the Bulldogs.
Importantly, they have a long list of players in great form and gaining confidence in each other by the week.
"I thought Fi (Fowler) was outstanding, Maddie Carter was great and Kelsie Rainbow was spectacular in her decision-making, passing and feeding into the circle," Cooke said.
"And our youngsters (Caitlin Richardson and Emma Winfield) were so strong as well."
Cooke further praised an outstanding goal shooting performance from the Magpies' captain Jane O'Donohue, who missed just three shots on goal day, nailing 13 goals in each of the first and third quarters and 36 for the match.
