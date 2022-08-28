South Bendigo scored its first finals victory since the 2010 preliminary final when it blew Sandhurst off the QEO in Sunday's elimination final.
The Bloods overcame a sluggish start to run all over the top of the Dragons, 17.12 (114) to 9.11 (65).
A seven-goal haul from forward Brock Harvey was the individual highlight for a Bloods' side that had few weak links.
"It's good reward for hard work,'' an elated South Bendigo coach Nathan Horbury said.
"So many players have been through some tough times at the club, so to win a final today is great for them."
The Dragons made a dream start when they kicked five of the first seven goals of the match to open up a 20-point lead.
Sandhurst looked the better side, but a two minute period in the latter stages of the first quarter hurt the Dragons.
Kaiden Antonowicz showed his class to swoop on a Sandhurst turnover and snap truly before two dubious free kicks in a row led to a Will Allen goal.
The Bloods went into quarter-time only 10 points down - a great result considering the way the Dragons' had dominated general play.
In the first half of the second term the Dragons again threatened to break the game open, but the Bloods kept in touch through goals to Alex Smith and Harvey.
A Connor Sexton goal at the 16-minute mark of the term gave the Dragons a 17-point lead and there was no sign of what was about to unfold.
Two minutes of brilliance from Cooper Leon swung the game South Bendigo's way.
The midfielder/forward took a fine contested mark on the forward flank and kicked truly from 50m out before collecting the ball at a stoppage and snapping truly from deep in the Rifle Brigade pocket.
All of a sudden the Bloods were within five points.
A Will Keck goal in time-on gave the Bloods their first lead of the match before Harvey kicked truly after the half-time siren.
In the space of 14 minutes the Bloods had kicked 4.2 to no score and turned a 17-point deficit into a nine-point lead.
That margin ballooned to 15 points inside the first minute of the third term when Smith ran into an open goal after some good lead-up work from Horbury and Isaiah Miller.
A Sandhurst turnover in defence led to Allen's second goal and South could smell blood.
A fine left-foot running goal from Noah Walsh snapped Sandhurst's goal drought, but it was to be the Dragons' final goal of the season.
The Bloods kicked the final five goals of the match to complete a memorable return to finals action.
South's 114 points was the highest score Sandhurst conceded all season.
The Bloods' kicking skills were outstanding as they carved up the Dragon defence at times.
Sandhurst, who started the game without Cobi Maxted and Jake Wilkinson, lost Sexton to a hamstring injury in the second quarter.
Ruckman Hamish Hosking also left the ground in the second term with an injury, but returned to play out the game.
"The game probably summed up our year a bit,'' Sandhurst coach Ashley Connick said.
"When we had that dominance early we only had a 10-point lead at quarter-time when it should have been around 24 or 25 points.
"In the second quarter we lost Connor Sexton and Hamish (Hosking) at the same time and there was a period where we had an underdone Matt Thornton in the ruck and no key forward.
"South got some momentum and we spent the second half chasing our tails."
South Bendigo advances to a clash with Golden Square in next Sunday's first semi-final.
