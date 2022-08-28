Bendigo Pioneers upstage NAB League power in wildcard round

The Bendigo Pioneers scored arguably the club's biggest win in more than 20 years when they upset NAB League power the Oakleigh Chargers in Sunday's wildcard round clash in Ballarat.
In a victory rivaling the magnitude of the club's preliminary final victory in 2001, the Pioneers defeated the Chargers 10.11 (71) to 8.11 (59) to earn a quarter-final clash with Tasmania in Melbourne next Saturday.
"Several NAB League stalwarts and AFL recruiters reckon it's the biggest upset in the NAB League in the 30 years the competition has been around,'' Pioneers' coach Danny O'Bree said.
"It was a pretty significant day for us.
"Credit to the players because they put everything into action that we spoke about before the game.
"Our momentum had been building over the past six weeks and we couldn't be prouder of them.
"We've had great belief in this group all season. We probably went into round one a bit ahead of ourselves and some things didn't go our way early in the season.
"We lost some confidence and it was hard to get back. Six weeks ago we reminded our leaders and players about the standards required and we've got better and better since that point.
"Again, credit for that has to go to the players."
A brilliant third quarter against the breeze was the catalyst for the Pioneers' win.
After scores were tied at half-time, the Pioneers kicked 4.2 to 1.3 into the wind to open up a 17-point advantage at the final change.
The Pioneers led by five goals midway through the final quarter before Oakleigh made a late rally, but the result was never in jeopardy from a Bendigo point of view.
"In the third quarter we made the most of our opportunities, which is something we haven't always done this year,'' O'Bree said.
"We had more inside 50s and the injection of speed we made at selection was pivotal for us."
Harvey Gallagher, Harley Reid, Noah Long, Jacob Nihill and Jason Gillbee were best for the Pioneers.
"You could put another dozen players in that group,'' O'Bree said.
"Everyone contributed, which was really pleasing."
