Bendigo Pioneers upstage NAB League power in wildcard round

By Adam Bourke
Updated August 28 2022 - 9:24am, first published 9:00am
Harvey Gallagher was outstanding for the Pioneers in the wildcard round win. Picture by Darren Howe

The Bendigo Pioneers scored arguably the club's biggest win in more than 20 years when they upset NAB League power the Oakleigh Chargers in Sunday's wildcard round clash in Ballarat.

