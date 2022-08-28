Boomers trade skills with Braves ahead of Monday's clash against Iran

Boomers will look to add another win to their FIBA World Cup qualifying campaign when they meet Iran on Monday at Bendigo's Red Energy Arena.
Fresh off a recent win against Bahrain on Friday in the Middle East, Boomers are back on home soil and ready for the next job at hand.
"The way that we came together as a group against Bahrain, especially defensively, showed exactly what we are about at the Boomers program," Boomer Nick Kay said.
"Now we need to do it again and take it to another level against Iran to give us the best chance to win."
The Boomers' squad will include Kay, Mitch McCarron, Luke Travers, Angus Brand and Sam Froling.
Kay said he enjoyed being able to share his experience on the court, which includes winning Bronze with the Boomers at the Tokyo Games, with some of the younger players on the line up.
He also said Iran's experience was going to be the biggest challenge for our national team.
"They've got a very experienced line up that includes guys that dominate within FIBA basketball," Kay said.
"We need to force them into our style of basketball and limit easy baskets because when they get hot, they are tough to stop."
Kay himself grew up in regional Australia and some of his earliest memories in Tamworth are hitting the court with the Thunderbolts.
"Growing up in a country town I know how important sport is for the community and I can't wait to play in front of our fans," he said.
McCarron was also pumped to be on court for the clash against Iran.
"The last time the Boomers played in Bendigo was against Kazakhstan and we had a big win with a massive crowd and I am hearing it will be the case again," he said.
"They are a super experienced side that have big guys and crafty guards."
Iran also heads into the match on Monday on the back of a win after defeating Japan by 11 points on Friday in another of the World Cup qualifiers.
McCarron was thrilled to see the Boomers finding so much success on the back of what's been a big 24 months in Australian basketball.
"It's about enjoying the experience and trying to win every single game," he said.
"We've also got plenty of new faces coming into the program which is awesome for Australian basketball and for the guys who've dreamed about being a part of it since they were young."
For Kay his experience has been just that having played with Australia's youth teams when he was younger, through to gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and then came the biggest achievement of them all.
Bronze at Tokyo with the history-making Boomers who secured Australia's first-ever men's basketball Olympic medal.
"When I see it hanging up it brings back plenty of fond memories," he said with a smile.
"It's fantastic for all the players that came before me and is a good promotion for the next group og Boomers coming through."
Boomers v Iran, 6.30pm tip off Monday August 29 at Red Energy Arena.
