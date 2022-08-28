Bendigo Advertiser
On the Go Bendigo

New COVID cases in Greater Bendigo below 40, 315 active cases

Alex Gretgrix
Lucy Williams
Alex Gretgrix, and Lucy Williams
Updated August 29 2022 - 6:59am, first published August 28 2022 - 7:30pm
New COVID cases in Greater Bendigo below 40, 315 active cases

Greater Bendigo has recorded 37 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, with the current active case count at 315.

