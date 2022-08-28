New COVID cases in Greater Bendigo below 40, 315 active cases

Greater Bendigo has recorded 37 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, with the current active case count at 315.
This figure of 37 includes 12 cases from postcode 3551, 10 from 3550, nine from 3555, five from 3556 and one from 3558.
Across the state there were 2147 new cases including 1698 from rapid antigen tests and 449 from PCRs. The active case number across Victoria is now at 16,522.
Sadly four people have died in the past 24 hours, while 343 are in hospital, 22 are either actively in ICU or have been cleared and four people are ventilated.
Elsewhere in the state, 11 new cases have been recorded in the Campaspe, 10 in the Macedon Ranges and six each in the Central Goldfields and Mount Alexander Shires. The Gannawarra and Loddon Shires each recorded one new case.
69.7 per cent of those 16 and above in the state have received three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 94.7 per cent of those 12 and above have received two doses.
Good morning Bendigo! Health reporter Alex Gretgrix back in the hot seat to bring you the latest news this fine Monday morning.
There was some good news over the weekend for budding nurses and midwives with the state government announcing funding to slash course fees in 2023 and 2024.
But as the state election draws closer every day, the opposition says the Premier is "bereft of ideas and are coming at this late time to make an announcement".
A man who is hoping to only be in Bendigo a little while longer is hoping he will soon have some good health news as well
Author Daryl Barnes is currently staying in Victoria while he waits to see if he will be eligible for deep brain treatment to cure some of his Parkinson's disease symptoms.
In national news, one of the world's most famous NBA stars was lending his support to the campaign for an Indigenous voice to parliament.
Former LA Lakers centre Shaquille O'Neal met with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney on Saturday.
Weather-wise, after a couple of beautiful spring-like days, residents should bring their wooly hats out once again.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Bendigo will see a cloudy day with a 100 per cent chance of rain and even a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening.
Winds will move in a northeasterly direction of 15 to 20 km/h, increasing to 20 to 30 km/h in the morning then shifting west to northwesterly and 15 to 20 km/h in the evening.
The city will see a top temperature of 15 degrees and a low of nine.
For other parts of the region, Castlemaine is in for a very similar day with a chance of possibly severe thunderstorms forming later on in the day.
Winds will set into a northwesterly direction of 15 to 25 km/h turning west to southwesterly and 20 to 30 km/h during the morning.
Overnight temperatures will fall to around four degrees with daytime temperatures reaching between nine and 13.
In the north of the state, Echuca could see a wet day with a top temperature of 17 degrees.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
