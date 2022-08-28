Collins boots eight goals as Mean Machine keep LVFNL season alive

A RUN of seven goals to two across the first and second quarters has kept Bridgewater's Loddon Valley league season alive, while consigning Mitiamo to a straight-sets exit.
The Mean Machine were comfortable winners of Sunday's first semi-final against the Superoos at Calivil, prevailing by 49 points.
Despite the 49-point margin, the Mean Machine only had four more scoring shots than the Superoos, but were far more efficient in front of goal in winning 20.6 (126) to 11.11 (77).
The victory earns the Mean Machine a crack at Pyramid Hill in next week's preliminary final, with Bridgewater having now successfully negotiated two knockout finals after beating Bears Lagoon-Serpentine by 55 points in the elimination final seven days earlier.
Having missed the clash with the Bears, Bridgewater captain Andrew Collins returned for the Mean Machine and showed his class in a best-on-ground performance.
Matched-up by the Superoos' Luke Lougoon, Collins looked dangerous inside 50 from the outset and finished with a haul of eight goals to go with some quality contested marks.
Collins' bag of eight included three during the second quarter as the Mean Machine opened a handy break.
Mitiamo had led 3.1 to 2.0 during the first term before the Mean Machine grabbed the ascendancy, kicking seven of the next nine goals of the game - one of which was a clever kick over his head by ruckman/forward Cameron Ross.
The Mean Machine led by 23 points at half-time, before Josh Martyn kicked the first two of the third term to extend the Bridgewater lead out to 35 points.
With the game threatening to slip away for the Superoos, they rallied with a run of four goals to one to gain some momentum as they closed to within 17 points and looked threatening, but that would be as close as they'd get as Collins again stepped up for the Mean Machine with a goal to stem the tide.
The Bridgewater forward duo of Collins (eight) and Martyn (five) finished with 13 goals between them for the Mean Machine, whose accurate return of 20.6 featured 5.2 in the first quarter, 5.1 in the second, 7.2 in the third and 3.1 in the last.
"It's a very new list we've got this year that is still somewhat inexperienced and it's pleasing we've been able to get some reward for the effort the guys have put in for the year and to get another go at it next week is an opportunity we're looking forward to," Bridgewater coach Rick Ladson said.
Collins, wingman Michael Brooks and Jack Symons headed the best players for the Mean Machine, while the on-ball trio of assistant coach Ross Turner, the dynamic Lee Dale and Doug Thomas led the way for the Superoos.
Tall forward Ryan Wellington was Mitiamo's leading goalkicker with three.
