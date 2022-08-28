Greater Bendigo has recorded 44 additional COVID infections overnight.
According to the Victorian Department of Health, the total number of active cases in the municipality is sitting at 329.
Elsewhere in the state, both Buloke Shire and the Central Goldfields Shire recorded four and three new infections respectively, while Gannawarra had four and Loddon had seven new cases.
Campaspe Shire (8), Mount Alexander (7) and the Macedon Ranges (12) also saw additional infections.
These number come as Victoria recorded 2099 daily COVID-19 cases on Sunday afternoon.
The infections were made up of 1473 rapid-antigen tests and 626 positive PCR tests.
The new data takes Victoria's active cases to 17,031.
There are 372 people in hospital due to COVID-19, with 23 in intensive care and six on ventilators.
Sadly, nine COVID-related deaths were recorded.
