Braves clinch thrilling win over Falcons, next up is the grand final against Hawks

Bendigo Braves women are heading to the 2022 NBL1 South conference grand final after a nail-biting three-point win over Waverley Falcons.
During Sunday's preliminary final at Red Energy Arena it was an all out arm wrestle with the Falcons in a match that saw the lead change several times.
However, the minor premiers were determined to make it through to the season finale, final results 79-76.
Waverley showed early might with scoreboard contributions from Rebecca Cole which put plenty of pressure on the Braves.
Not only did they have to contend with Cole's shooting, but early on it became clear to the Braves that former Bendigo Spirit player Carly Ernst was going to make it difficult to scoop any offensive boards.
Wehrung shined for the Braves during the first quarter with 12 points. The hosts trailed 19-27 at the first break.
Even after a word from coach Mark Alabakov at quarter time the Falcons still started the term with an eight-point run which saw the scores at 22-41 half-way through the second.
Braves replied with a run to bring themselves back within striking distance, 10 points the difference, 41-51 at half-time.
After a scoring spree from the Braves, they finally found the lead after five minutes into the third quarter and took a 64-61 buffer into the final quarter.
With just under four minutes left in the match Braves had a five-point lead but neither team were slowing down as there was a grand final spot up for grabs.
Falcons went on a six-point run to take back the lead briefly before the tables were turned again and the Braves took control with a one-point buffer.
They held on to take out the game by three points and will head to next weekend's grand final against Ringwood Hawks.
Tess Madgen led Braves scoring with 23 points, three rebounds, eight assists and one steal.
Abbey Wehrung was next best on 23 points eight rebounds, three assists and one steal.
Braves coach Mark Alabakov said the team's mentality all season had been about being as adaptive as possible, especially during the crucial moments.
"The championship level mettle of this group is outstanding," he said.
"To start with plan A, switch to plan B and then to C before going straight back to A and to execute it perfectly is the hallmark of a great team."
The job is still not over for the Braves as they are now focused for the final showdown.
"And that preparation starts tonight," Alabakov said.
