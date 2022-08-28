Will it be fourth time lucky for Bulls after winning way into another grand final?

BIRCHIP-Watchem will play in its fourth-straight North Central league grand final after earning a chance to break what is the competition's longest premiership drought.
The Bulls defeated Donald by 37 points in in Saturday's second semi-final at Sea Lake, winning 17.8 (110) to 10.13 (73).
The Bulls have lost the NCFL's previous three grand finals in 2017, 2018 (both to Wycheproof-Narraport) and 2019 (to Sea Lake Nandaly), with 2001 remaining the club's last premiership.
Saturday's victory was the Bulls' 14th in a row and was spearheaded by a five-goal haul to star Nathan Gordon, who has had a huge impact since returning to the club just prior to the June 30 clearance cut-off.
The Bulls also got multiple goals from Marshall Rippon (three), Jacob Christie (two), Daniel Ratcliffe (two) and Will Sheahan (two).
The Bulls' best players were headed by Gordon, who has now kicked 31 goals in seven games since rejoining Birchip-Watchem, Lachlan Ryan and Rippon.
Birchip-Watchem led by 12 points at half-time, 8.5 to 6.5, before adding nine goals to four after the break to earn a week's rest before the September 10 grand final at Wycheproof.
Donald will now take on Sea Lake Nandaly in next Saturday's preliminary final at Charlton.
Brody Haddow (three) and Leigh Burke (two) were the only multiple goalkickers for the Royals. Ryley Barrack, Haddow and Josh Potter were named best for Donald.
Birchip Watchem Seniors 4.2 8.5 13.6 17.8 (110)
Donald Seniors 2.2 6.5 9.10 10.13 (73)
GOALS: Birchip Watchem Seniors: N.Gordon 5, M.Rippon 3, D.Ratcliffe 2, W.Sheahan 2, J.Christie 2, L.Foott 1, C.Hinkley 1, E.Jaeschke 1; Donald Seniors: B.Haddow 3, L.Burke 2, J.Bates-gilby 1, W.Burke 1, C.Brooks 1, S.Young 1
BEST: Birchip Watchem Seniors: N.Gordon, L.Ryan, M.Rippon, L.Sirett, J.Lindeback, J.Christie; Donald Seniors: R.Barrack, B.Haddow, J.Potter, D.Bell-Warren, R.Young, R.Hards
