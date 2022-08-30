John Schenck has added another championship title to his name after defeating Alan Croft to win the final match of the 2022 Bendigo snooker season.
Schenck made a strong start by taking the first frame with, before Croft built a nice lead in the second after a pair of breaks above 20.
Schenck quickly responded with a 29, but Croft held on to level the match at 1-1.
During the third Schenck won the black ball after both players traded breaks.
The fourth was also closely contested, but a 25 from Schenck was more than enough to win the frame
Even though he was down 3-1, Croft didn't let up in the fifth and came out strong with an early 32. Schenck then levelled up with a 31 but it wasn't enough to take the frame.
The final frame was a proper arm wrestle as neither player could get themselves a commanding advantage.
However, by the end Schenck dug-deep with his experience to finish on top to win the title 4-2.
Last week, both players qualified through to the final after overcoming their semi-final opponents.
Schenck put on a dominant display in his match against Orrin Bester. The 15-time past winner showed all his class early making breaks in the first two frames to lead 2-0. He then made an early 32 in the third frame and looked to be cruising to victory.
To Bester's credit, he made two fine breaks to take the frame to the black ball. But in the end Schenck was too good as he made a fine pot on the black to win 3-0.
In the other semi-final, Quinton Sawyer continued his fairy-tail run by winning the first frame against veteran Croft. The standard was again high in the second frame as Croft squared the contest at 1-1.
The third frame saw a lot of safety until Croft made a fine 31 to break the deadlock. Croft used all his experience to hold his nerve to finally win 3-1 against the improved Sawyer.
In the B-grade grand final, Kym Busby won the first frame in the match against Ian Hammer. He again started strongly in the second frame.
Just as Hammer closed in, the pressure was eased as Hammer became miraculously jaw snookered in the middle pocket from the blue and fouled. A great battle ensued on the colours with Busby coming out on top to lead 2-0.
After a close start, Hammer took out the third frame. The fourth frame was a great duel. Hammer led early, then Busby levelled.
When Hammer fluked the yellow and then had Busby snookered he looked on for the win. But Busby closed out the frame with excellent pots on the blue and pink to win and defend his title, 3-1.
In the C-grade it was a battle between two first year players Mark Crennan and Paul Burgem.
Crennan took the win 3-1 over Burge.
At 1-1 after two frames it could have gone either way, but Crennan played consistently and made fine pots to lead in the final two frames.
For more information on the BBSA email secretary@bbsa.org.au or visit facebook.com/Bendigobsa.
