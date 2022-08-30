Bendigo Advertiser
John Schenck claims 16th Bendigo snooker championship title

By Anthony Pinda
Updated August 30 2022 - 5:50am, first published 12:30am
John Schenck and Alan Croft shake hands before the well-fought championship match at the Golden Square Working Men's Club. Picture supplied

John Schenck has added another championship title to his name after defeating Alan Croft to win the final match of the 2022 Bendigo snooker season.

