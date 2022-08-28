Bendigo Advertiser
Musicians celebrate inclusion in LGBTQI+ community at Kangaroo Flat's Lansell Square

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
August 28 2022 - 5:30am
Bendigo musician Steph Bitter playing at Lansell Square on Friday for Wear it Purple Day. Picture supplied

People gathered at a popular shopping centre to enjoy music and celebrate inclusion in the LGBTIQ+ community recently.

Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

