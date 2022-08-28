People gathered at a popular shopping centre to enjoy music and celebrate inclusion in the LGBTIQ+ community recently.
August 26 marked Wear it Purple Day, an annual awareness day for young people across Australia.
Lansell Square in Kangaroo Flat was abuzz on Friday as local musician Steph Bitter took to the stage on what she believes is an important day.
"(It's) something incredibly close to my heart," she said.
Wear it Purple is an organisation that strives to foster supportive, safe, empowering and inclusive environments for young people who identify as sexuality and/or gender diverse.
In celebration of Wear It Purple Day, Lansell Square's owner Charter Hall partnered with Champions for LGBQTI Youth - Minus 18.
"(We are) proud to invest in and promote places where everyone feels safe, respected and included," Charter Hall CH executive sponsor Sheridan Ware said.
"Wear it Purple Day is chance for us to celebrate our LGBTI+ community, particularly LGBTI+ youth, and play our part in building a world where we all belong and reap the benefits of diversity."
This year, Charter Hall partnered with its tenant customers Woolworths, Vodafone and InterRetail Group for the event.
"We are standing together with InterRetail Group this Wear it Purple Day to encourage all LGBTQIA+ youth across Australia to feel proud of who they are, because we are proud to stand alongside them," TPG Telecom Group People Experience executive Vanessa Hicks said/
"This year, customers can visit any of our Vodafone retail stores nation-wide and donate to charity Minus18 to support LGBTQIA+ youth around the country."
Find out more about what services Wear It Purple and Minus 18 provide here.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
