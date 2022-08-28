Bloods storm into HDFNL grand final

ELMORE has the chance to cap two years of HDFNL netball dominance in this year's A-grade grand final after advancing to the premiership decider with a convincing preliminary final win over Colbinabbin.
The Bloods overcame a spirited early challenge from the Grasshoppers, who led 18-14 at quarter time, to assert their authority in a 19-6 second term.
In a sign the Bloods will take plenty of stopping next week, they were at their best in a commanding 21-6 final quarter, putting the lid on a brilliant and powerful 27-goal victory.
An even team performance included strong contributions from goal attack Abbey Hromenko, wing attack Cayde Hayes, wing defence Abbey Hay and goal shooter Gabe Richards.
It has put Elmore on a collision course with White Hills in next weekend's grand final after the Demons defeated the Bloods by five goals in their second semi-final encounter on August 20.
On what is shaping as a huge grand final day for the club, Elmore has its A-reserve, B-grade and 13-and-under teams also involved in grand finals.
The Bloods' A-reserve team qualified with a stirring come-from-behind win against White Hills on Saturday.
They trailed the Demons by nine goals at quarter time and six at half time.
But the margin was only one goal at the final change of ends, before the Bloods capitalised on their momentum to win 41-39.
B-grade will play Colbinabbin after defeating Huntly 34-31, while 13-and-under was already guaranteed its spot in the grand final before Saturday.
Without injured pair Allira Holmes and Andrea Wilson again, playing coach Richards praised a resilient effort from the Bloods after they were challenged early.
"We are not the best at starting, it seems to take us a bit to figure out stuff," she said.
"We know we are never going to jump ahead by a whole heap in the first quarter, so we've just got to hang in there and play our game.
"We've sort of thrown this team together in the last two or three weeks - we've had so many changes and injuries and things like that.
"We're still kind of vibing each other out, but everyone is doing an unreal job considering the circumstances they've been thrown into."
This was no better reflected than in the performance of Hay, who has stepped up from A-reserve in recent weeks, to be a key contributor.
"Abbey Hay has done such a great job, coming up from A-res and playing in a position she hasn't played in A-res all year," Richards said.
"To step into our A-grade side and do that for us has been unbelievable.
"We don't know today if we'll get (Holmes and Wilson) back, they have milestones they have to reach in their rehab throughout the week and if they hit those they might be a chance to play.
"But we won't know until late in the week.
"It's just been really tough for everyone, as obviously we have taken Abbey and she has done an unreal job for us, but we've taken her from A-reserve.
"They had an unbelievable win (on Saturday), getting up in the last three minutes, but it's disrupted their team as well."
An A-grade grand final berth is a fitting reward for the Bloods, who appeared bound for premiership honours last year on the back of a completely dominant 12-0 campaign before the season ended prematurely due to COVID.
They have followed up with an ultra-impressive 14-2 home and away season and a pair of tremendous finals wins over Mount Pleasant and Colbinabbin.
It's been the culmination of years of hard work and planning for Elmore, which won only two games in 2017, the season before former coach Sue Borserio took over the coaching reins and none in 2016.
They finished fifth in 2018 with an 8-7-1 record before getting within one goal of a grand final berth in 2019 following a narrow preliminary final loss to Colbinabbin.
Everyone is doing an unreal job considering the circumstances they've been thrown into.- Elmore playing coach Gabe Richards
The great work has continued this season under the first-year coaching tandem of Richards and Holmes in 2022.
The Bloods star goal shooter said they were now eager for another crack at White Hills, which has won two of the three games played between the teams this season, including their semi-final encounter at Gunbower.
"That was our first week we had to bring Abbey (Hay) up to play wing defence and we were hit with all the injuries from the Mounts game," she said.
"Having been seen settled for a couple of weeks now with this team - it's finals - you've just got to gut it out and give it everything and see what happens."
Despite being beaten, Colbinabbin no doubt bows out proud of its achievement in finishing third.
A pair of finals wins over Mount Pleasant and Huntly was a great achievement in a season of development under coach Lisa Myers, with the bulk of its A-grade team aged 22 or under.
A-grade: White Hills v Elmore.
A-reserve: Colbinabbin v Elmore.
B-grade: Colbinabbin v Elmore.
B-reserve: Huntly v Mount Pleasant.
17-and-under: Lockington-Bamawm United v Mount Pleasant.
15-and-under: Lockington-Bamawm United v Mount Pleasant.
13-and-under: Elmore v Leitchville-Gunbower.
