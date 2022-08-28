Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bloods storm into HDFNL grand final

By Kieran Iles
Updated August 28 2022 - 1:52am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ELMORE has the chance to cap two years of HDFNL netball dominance in this year's A-grade grand final after advancing to the premiership decider with a convincing preliminary final win over Colbinabbin.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.