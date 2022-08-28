Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ
Watch

Strathfieldsaye defender Mitch Hallinan shines in BFNL qualifying final

By Adam Bourke
August 28 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Hallinan gets a handball away against Golden Square. Picture by Noni Hyett

Quiet, unassuming, but as fierce a competitor as you'll find - just ask Joel Brett.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.