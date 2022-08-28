Quiet, unassuming, but as fierce a competitor as you'll find - just ask Joel Brett.
Meet Strathfieldsaye's silent assassin Mitch Hallinan.
Advertisement
The Storm defender is only 19, but he's quickly established himself as one of the best lockdown defenders in the BFNL.
They say reputations are made when the spotlight is at its brightest, well Hallinan's reputation went through the roof in Saturday's BFNL qualifying final.
In his first senior final, Hallinan was given the job of playing on Brett - the league's leading goalkicker with 92.
In the pressure cooker situation that comes with a final, Hallinan handled himself brilliantly.
He outplayed Brett hands down and restricted the Square star to one goal as the Storm cruised to a 38-point victory.
"Mitch's performance was pretty damn good,'' Storm co-coach Darryl Wilson said.
"He loves the contest and hates being beaten. Last week against Golden Square he got beaten in a few contests and you could see how much he hated it.
"We didn't go off him. We wanted to give him another go on Brett.
"You know he's going to give his best and create a contest."
Hallinan played the first three games of the year with the Bendigo Pioneers before deciding that the NAB League just wasn't his thing.
He made his senior debut for the Storm against Kyneton and kicked one goal playing as a forward.
He was moved to the backline a few weeks later and that's where he's stayed.
Wilson and Shannon Geary threw the teenager in at the deep end and gave him jobs on some of the star forwards of the competition - Brett, Kyneton's Rhys Magin and South Bendigo duo Brock Harvey and Kaiden Antonowicz just to name a few.
In three games against Strathfieldsaye this season, Brett has kicked a total of five goals.
Advertisement
In all three of those matches Hallinan was named in the Storm's best players.
Hallinan's ability to read the play, and his closing speed, made it hard for Brett to find space on Saturday.
When Brett did look like taking a mark on the lead, Hallinan's long arms allowed him to get a fist in and spoil the ball at the last second.
On a number of occasions he outpointed the Square forward in a one-on-one battle and cleared the ball for his side.
In the rooms after the game the Storm players sang their club song with gusto.
Advertisement
At the completion of the song, Storm star Lachlan Sharp singled out Hallinan in front of the entire group and club fans for his outstanding performance.
That gesture alone said plenty about Hallinan's importance to the team.
The Storm's reward for victory on Saturday was a trip to the second semi-final against Gisborne.
Another stirring challenge awaits Hallinan - Gisborne skipper Pat McKenna or the athletic Josh Kemp shape as his most likely match-up.
McKenna or Kemp might get the better of the Storm teen in the second semi-final - that's the footy life of a backman - but you can bet your bottom dollar that Hallinan will make them earn every kick.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.