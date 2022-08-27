Bendigo Advertiser

National title success puts Strauch in line for world championship berth

By Adam Bourke
Updated August 27 2022 - 11:37pm, first published 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenna Strauch has had a susccessful 2022. Picture by Delly Carr

Bendigo swimmer Jenna Strauch claimed the 200m breaststroke national short course title in Sydney on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.