Bendigo swimmer Jenna Strauch claimed the 200m breaststroke national short course title in Sydney on Saturday night.
Representing her Queensland-based club Miami, Strauch edged out clubmate Mikayla Smith by 0.40 of a second in a thrilling final.
Strauch swam a time of 2:21.57 - just outside of her personal best short course time of 2:19.64.
The victory puts Strauch in pole position to claim a berth in the Australian squad for the World Short Course Championships in Melbourne in December.
Strauch, the Commonwealth Games silver medalist in the 200m breaststroke, finished on the podium in her two other events in Sydney.
She was third in the 50m breaststroke and second in the 100m breaststroke. Both events were won by Chelsea Hodges.
Australian selectors will name 28 swimmers from the short course titles to form the squad for the world titles.
The world championships will be staged at Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre from December 13-18.
