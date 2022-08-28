MARONG will hit the Loddon Valley league grand final riding a 13-game winning streak after setting up a shot to claim its first flag in 33 years on Saturday.
The Panthers disposed of Pyramid Hill by 58 points in the second semi-final, winning 14.18 (102) to 6.8 (44).
The victory at Serpentine qualifies the Panthers for their first grand final since 2004, while the club last won the premiership in 1989.
Grand final day at Maiden Gully on September 10 is already shaping as a big one for Marong, with the Panthers' three football sides - seniors, reserves and under-18s - all winning their way through on Saturday, as did the club's 15-under and 13-under junior netball teams.
"It's a great effort by the club to have the three football teams and a couple of our netball teams get straight through today," Marong coach Linton Jacobs said.
"It's a good reward for a lot of hard work, but there's still a job to do in a couple of weeks."
Among the multitude of areas the Panthers have been ranked No.1 for in the LVFNL this year is goal conversion, but accuracy eluded them on Saturday in what was their first game for 21 days.
They kicked 0.6 in the first quarter and had 5.10 on the board at half-time.
"Pyramid Hill certainly put some pressure on us and we were probably a bit rushed early in the game and just didn't finish off our work in front of goal," Jacobs said.
"That put us behind the eight-ball early, but we rallied in the second quarter when we started to get our running game going and use the ball a bit better."
For only the third time this season the Panthers found themselves behind at quarter-time as they trailed the Bulldogs by 15 points, 3.3 to 0.6.
But following a five-goal to two second quarter the Panthers were back in their familiar position at half-time of being in front as they led by seven points, 5.10 to 5.3.
The Panthers extended their advantage to 16 points at three quarter-time, with Pyramid Hill still within striking distance despite Marong having had twice as many scoring shots - 22 (7.15) to 11 (6.5).
The Bulldogs squandered two chances early in the final quarter that would have brought Pyramid Hill back within a kick before the Panthers put their foot down and blew the game open.
The Panthers booted the last seven goals of the game to run away with the 58-point victory and notch their first win in a final since beating Newbridge in the 2014 elimination final.
"I thought we had the momentum in the third quarter, but once again we didn't get reward for effort on the scoreboard (2.5)," Jacobs said.
"But we hung in there. I thought our defence held up really well and then in the last quarter we were able to break it open with our running game.
"I think probably having those couple of weeks off made a difference. It looked like we were running on top of the ground and we really ran hard right until the end.
"And we were a lot more efficient going inside forward 50 in the last quarter."
Defender Jacob Ede, who had the job on Bulldogs' forward Bailey George (one goal), was named the best for the Panthers.
"Jacob did a super job in defence for us," Jacobs said.
"David Johnstone across half-back gave us plenty of run and used the ball well.
"I thought Justin Hynes in the ruck had a great game. His tap work was really good and then he took some strong contested marks around the ground at crucial times in the game.
"Lachlan Lee started on a wing and then went to Dylan Collis in the second half and tagged him and did a really good job.
"And Jack McCaig and Jimmy Gadsden who have been super through the middle all year continued that today... Jimmy is the smallest bloke on the ground, but his contested ball work was super and they both ran really hard all game."
Kain Robins (three), Brandyn Grenfell (two), Cory Jacobs (two) and Adam Ward (two) were multiple goalkickers for the Panthers, who got through unscathed injury-wise.
Pyramid Hill wasn't so fortunate, though, with defender Zac Dingwall and on-baller Seb Relouw likely to miss next week's preliminary final with hamstring injuries.
The best player for the Bulldogs was full-back Dylan Morison for his job of keeping Marong spearhead Grenfell to two goals - well below the season average of 8.9 he had gone into the game with.
"Dylan did a really good job. There was plenty of contests where he was able to get a fist in," Bulldogs coach Nathan Fitzpatrick said.
"It was a really good battle between the two."
Half-backs Brad Ladson and Gavin James and consistent midfielder Ryley Dickens also featured among the best for the Bulldogs, who had Braidy Dickens and Relouw kick two goals each.
"Our intensity in the first quarter was really good, but Marong was probably able to get the game back on their terms after that and controlled the game in their half of the ground," Fitzpatrick said.
"Their ball movement from half-back was really good; at times we did okay defending it, but at times they were able to generate some clean entries."
Meanwhile, the LVFNL Harding Medal vote count will be held on Monday night where one of the leading contenders shapes as Marong's Grenfell following his record-breaking season of 143 goals.
Marong Seniors 0.6 5.10 7.15 14.18 (102)
Pyramid Hill Seniors 3.3 5.3 6.5 6.8 (44)
GOALS: Marong Seniors: K.Robins 3, B.Grenfell 2, A.Ward 2, C.Jacobs 2, L.Frankel 1, R.Tibbett 1, J.McCaig 1, R.Taylor 1, K.Manley 1; Pyramid Hill Seniors: B.Dickens 2, S.Relouw 2, W.Perryman 1, B.George 1
BEST: Marong Seniors: J.Ede, D.Johnstone, J.Hynes, L.Lee, J.McCaig, J.Gadsden; Pyramid Hill Seniors: D.Morison, B.Ladson, G.James, R.Dickens, A.Holland, S.Mann
