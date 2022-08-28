Farmers and chemical users are invited to dispose of empty chemical drums at a drumMUSTER Collection Day early next month.
Campaspe Shire deputy mayor Colleen Gates said the organisations were working together to provide an easy, environmentally friendly opportunity for farmers to dispose of potentially hazardous chemical drums.
"We want to ensure that these drums are discarded correctly to avoid contaminating our waterways, bushland and farmland. We don't want to see any hazardous waste ending up in landfill, either," she said.
"Council has been part of the annual drumMUSTER program since 2002 and has collected almost 35,000 drums from the Colbinabbin drumMUSTER Collection Day alone.
"Over the last couple of years, the program was postponed due to COVID, but we are pleased to start up the Collection Day again in 2022."
Drums eligible for disposal include all drums branded with the drumMUSTER logo that have held agricultural chemicals, dairy chemicals, detergents, liquid fertilisers and other non-hazardous farm chemicals.
All drums for disposal must:
All drums will be inspected on the day by a drumMUSTER inspector and containers that have not been properly cleaned and emptied will not be accepted.
Permanent drumMUSTER collection programs for empty and triple rinsed chemical drums of up to 20 litres are available at the Echuca, Mt Scobie, and Rochester Resource Recovery Centres.
A total of 142,105 drums have been collected across the shire since the program began.
The event will be held at at the Colbinabbin Transfer Station on Tuesday, September 6 between 9am and noon.
For more information, visit the drumMUSTER website.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
