Superoos first through to LVFNL grand final

LVFNL netball powerhouse Mitiamo will contest its fourth grand final in the last five completed seasons after stunning Maiden Gully YCW at Serpentine on Saturday.
The Superoos advanced to the premiership decider with a convincing 14-goal win over the Eagles in their second semi-final showdown.
It was only the Eagles' second loss this season, with their first coming all the way back in the opening game of the season.
They will get another shot at reaching the grand final in next weekend's preliminary final against either Marong or Calivil United, who play at Calivil on Sunday.
Mitiamo set up the win with a blistering second quarter to lead by 11 goals at half time, after scores were tied at 13-apiece at quarter time.
The Superoos were able to stretch their lead to 14 goals at three quarter time, despite the Eagles mounting a sprightly challenge in the early part of the third quarter.
Honours were shared in the final term, securing the Superoos a chance to defend their A-grade premiership crown, last won in 2019.
While there was no competition in 2020 due to COVID, the Superoos finished as minor premiers in 2021, topping the ladder before the season was called off before finals could be played.
Best on court in the Superoos' 2019 premiership win, playing coach Laura Hicks was stoked to see her side win their way straight through to the grand final on the back of back-to-back finals wins over Marong and now Maiden Gully YCW.
She branded her side's 20-9 second quarter as some of the best netball they had played all season.
"It wasn't surprising in a way, we knew we were capable of it, but to go from level to 11 up is a big jump," she said.
"You're happy anytime doing that, but especially against a top side like YC.
"We just had seven players do their job, exactly the same as last week."
Hicks praised an underrated defensive effort from Abbey Battersby and Emma and Kelly Pay in restricting the free-scoring Eagles to 45 goals.
"Their goaling and attack end has been really strong this year, so we were very happy to keep them to that score," she said.
"We were expecting it to be a pretty high-scoring game - their last couple of games against us have been closer to 60 goals or above.
"I thought we did very well."
The Superoos got their usual high-calibre game from centre Amelia Ludeman, while no one in royal blue and white was better performed than goal shooter Carly Scholes.
The former Bridgewater goaler has enjoyed a superb first season for Mitiamo and has been especially strong in the back half of the season as the Superoos have notched up nine wins from their last 10 games.
"I reckon she is getting better every week if that's possible," Hicks said.
