Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Superoos first through to LVFNL grand final

By Kieran Iles
Updated August 27 2022 - 1:14pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

LVFNL netball powerhouse Mitiamo will contest its fourth grand final in the last five completed seasons after stunning Maiden Gully YCW at Serpentine on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.