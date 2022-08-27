IT MIGHT have been 1065 days since the QEO last hosted a BFNL A-grade final on Saturday, but some things had not changed.
Top on that list was Sandhurst's dominance on the finals stage.
Chasing their fourth straight premiership - albeit across a six-year span due to COVID - the Dragons again showed why they would be hard to stop with a commanding 15-goal qualifying final victory over Gisborne.
The Dragons were led by a pair of proven finals performers in star midcourter Meg Williams and goal keeper Imogen Sexton, with all seven players taking to the court in maroon and blue playing their role.
They were able to capitalise on a good start by notching up a nine-goal lead at quarter time.
The margin was rarely under double figures afterwards.
It was the strong performance triple premiership Tamara Gilchrist was hoping for in response to the previous week's one-goal defeat against Castlemaine, the loss that bumped them from top spot.
A confidence-boosting 48-33 win catapulted the Dragons into a second semi-final showdown against top side Kangaroo Flat in a rematch of the grand finalists from the last full season played in 2019.
Gilchrist was delighted with her side's hard work and win against a quality opponent in Gisborne, which was without star midcourter Jordan Cransberg and goal attack Claudia Mawson.
"That was a great win; I loved how the girls bounced back (from last week)," she said.
"We obviously didn't play well last week for a team heading into finals - that wasn't the way we wanted to finish the season.
"To see them rebound today, it's a credit to them.
"(Fifteen goals) against Gisborne, we'll take that any day as they are such strong competitors and make us work for every ball.
"But credit to our girls, they came out firing and got the job done."
Gilchrist was particularly pleased with the Dragons' fast start, which has not always been a strength of theirs this season.
"A lot of things came together that we have been trying to put in place - it's always nice when you see those things rewarded," she said.
"It's nice for the girls to feel rewarded for the hard work as well.
"Meg Williams' game was just a great captain's game today; the control she has of the whole game, she knows when to go and when to reach, and she's strong at it.
"She's really great for her team-mates, and Imi (Sexton) as our bookend just couldn't get enough of it today and her defensive pressure was spot on."
Astonishingly, for two powerhouses of the competition, who respectively finished second and third on the ladder, Sandhurst has beaten Gisborne in all three meetings this season, including by 16 goals mid-season and 33 goals at the start of the season.
As they start preparations for a big game against Kangaroo Flat, Gilchrist said there were always areas of their game the Dragons could work on.
"We'll continue working on a consistent four quarters, we lost momentum a few times today and let them back in," Gilchrist said.
"Flat next week, we know how strong they are and we don't want to give them any opportunity if we can help it.
"We know that will come down to the wire - they make us earn every ball."
Gisborne coach Tarryn Rymer conceded her side had struggled for momentum after finding themselves well down early.
"Hopefully the girls are quick to put it behind us and move on to next week," she said.
"We struggled a bit to move it in our attacking end without Claudia.
"Em (Emily Zammit) played a game in A-reserve and jumped in for us for (the last) three quarters and did a good job, but we really struggled in the first.
"Maddy (Stewart) did a good job in there early, but we missed her so much in defence, so we thought it was best to revert back after quarter time.
"But once Sandhurst got their momentum up in the first quarter, we did find it hard to peg them back."
The Bulldogs will be bolstered for next week's first semi-final by the big inclusions of Cransberg and Mawson, who are representing the Victorian Fury this week at the Australian Netball Championships.
They will play the winner of this Sunday's elimination final between Castlemaine and South Bendigo.
Gisborne has beaten both teams this season - the Magpies twice and Bloods once.
