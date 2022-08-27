The blessings and the curse of wet weather explained

Dear reader,
Throughout this past week there's been discussions abut the potential for a third consecutive La Nina rain event, and more importantly, what that might mean for our community and our economy.
It seems after two of the most difficult and challenging years we could have ever expected to face in the guise of a global pandemic, Mother Nature is determined to have her pound of flesh as well.
We've already experienced record prices for fruit and vegetables after a succession of major flood events along the east coast.
As if the prospect of food shortages and spiralling prices were not enough, the spike in inflation has reverberated right through our economy.
Throw in the conflict in Ukraine and its contributing impact on prices of many household staples - as well as oil, and suddenly it seems the only thing we can be assured of is that turbulence is now the new norm.
Interest rates are likely to go higher yet before they flatten out perhaps by the end of the year.
Juxtaposed to this and the prospect of a bumper harvest looms large for our grains farmers, if the rains can hold off and conditions continue to favour the sector. Fingers crossed.
And now, this increasing risk of La Nina brings raises the spectre of flooding events in south eastern Australia - a horror scenario for already weary communities that have been smashed by previous flood events this year.
In our own part of the world, for a period this week it seems every river system east of the Campaspe was on flood alert. The Murray is already high and GMW is releasing water from Lake Eildon in a controlled flow to try and mitigate the risk of future flooding events.
Lake Eppalock saw almost 10,000 megalitres flow into its southern reaches this week from the Coliban and Campaspe systems. Our own catchment is saturated and the Upper Coliban reservoir spilled this week, a circumstance not unusual or unexpected, but one we all need to be wary of.
The flip side to all this is that central Victoria looks as good today as it has in a long time.
Riding my bike alongside a mate yesterday on some of the quiet gravel roads between Axedale and beyond Heathcote, we were both amazed at how green it was, how full all the farm dams were, and also, and then how busy it was in Heathcote as we savoured our coffees.
We're incredibly lucky to all be part of such a special part of this great state, and after the events of the past couple of years, it's just so good to be out and about and to see our winter sports competitions survive and thrive into their final series during September.
I end this week's note as I do every week with a thanks to you, our readers, without whose support the Addy could not continue to serve this great community as it has since 1853.
Here's a sample of some of the highlights of what was an incredibly busy week for our newsroom.
Thanks again,
Peter Kennedy, Editor, Bendigo Advertiser
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
