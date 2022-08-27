Strathfieldsaye is one win away from its seventh BFNL grand final appearance since 2013 after it humbled Golden Square in Saturday's qualifying final.
After copping two heavy defeats against Golden Square in their two home and away encounters, the Storm bounced back to their best in the 15.8 (98) to 7.18 (60) victory and now face Gisborne in next Saturday's second semi-final.
The qualifying final win was set up by a six-goal-to-none first term and the Storm had two unheralded heroes - Baxter Slater and Mitch Hallinan.
Slater, who started on the bench, kicked a career-high seven goals, including three in an inspired first term.
Hallinan produced one of the best performances by a defender in the past 20 years of BFNL finals.
The 19-year-old held Ron Best Medal winner Joel Brett to one goal and won a plethora of crucial one-on-one contests.
"To set up the game like that against a good side, and be six goals up at quarter-time, was credit to the boys,'' Storm co-coach Darryl Wilson said.
"We were confident we could turn things around by making a few changes to the way we went about it and they worked.
"We're very happy to win the game, but it is only one piece of the puzzle.
"We've got to prepare to play a very good side next weekend."
In the two home and away defeats to Golden Square, Strathfieldsaye had no answer to the Dogs' defensive press.
On the big stage, on a dry QEO surface it was a different story.
In the crucial first quarter, the Storm made wiser decisions with ball in hand, executed better, particularly by foot, and used the corridor where possible.
The result was six goals on the scoreboard and an indelible dent on Square's press and confidence.
The other key factor - to the eye the Storm looked like they wanted it more than the Dogs.
Their contest work and pressure was back to the level that has served the Storm so well.
It was no more evident than midway through the first term when Storm star Kal Geary won a one-one-one ground ball battle in the centre of the QEO.
The ball moved to Lachlan Sharp, who kicked it to Lachlan Gill in space and the Storm forward kicked truly on the run with his left foot.
A couple of minutes later, Sharp's superb tackling pressure inside forward 50 led to Baxter's third goal of the game.
The two goals epitomised the Storm's mindset and left the Dogs 33 points down at the first break.
After some stirring words from coach Christian Carter at quarter-time, the Dogs whittled away at the big margin the second term.
The spark was provided by Hamish Morcom, who was Square's most influential player on the day.
He kicked two goals for the second quarter and his aerial work gave the Storm plenty of headaches.
The Dogs kicked 4.6 for the term and it could have been 6.4 if not for poor execution in front of goal.
The Storm added 2.3, including Slater's fourth via a dribble kick, to take a three-goal lead into the main break.
Square's momentum carried into the third quarter.
Morcom kicked his third goal of the game to bring the margin to within two goals and there was a sense that the Dogs could run over the top of the Storm.
With the Storm under pressure, Kal Geary stood up again and his running shot for goal from the 50m line was marked by Slater on the goal line and he added his fifth major to steady the ship.
The Dogs missed a couple of key chances and, once again, when they looked threatening the Storm managed to kick a goal against the run of play.
This time it was James Schischka who found space in the forward 50 after his side ripped through the Square zone.
From 22 points down going into time-on, the Dogs had the final three scoring shots of the third term, but they were all behinds.
One of the behinds was a brilliant save by Hallinan on the goal line to deny Liam Jacques a goal.
For all their hard work in the third term they only had 1.6 to show for it and the margin was 19 points at the final change.
The Storm put the game to bed with a brilliant surge in the opening eight minutes of the final quarter.
Riley Clarke snapped truly inside the first minute before Slater bagged his sixth goal and club favourite Sharp snapped his first goal of the day to extend the margin to 39 points.
The Dogs strung together a couple of goals to get within 26 points midway through the quarter, but the result was never in doubt.
Slater put the icing on the cake of a superb day at the office by snapping his seventh goal late in the match, while Sharp showed there's still life in his old legs by taking a hanger just before the final siren.
While the Storm advances to a second semi-final date with Gisborne, the Bulldogs have to lick their wounds and prepare for a cut-throat first semi-final next Sunday.
From being widely-regarded as a genuine premiership contender, Square now has no room for error as it chases its first premiership since 2013.
"They were first to the ball and they outworked us,'' Golden Square coach Christian Carter said.
"They beat us in a few key areas where we thought we were probably better than them.
"You can't give up a six goal start in a final against a quality side and expect to win.
"We did get the margin back under a couple of goals (in the third quarter), and we missed some chances, but to be honest we had bigger issues than that.
"Full credit to Strathfieldsaye, they played finals footy and outplayed us."
Strathfieldsaye 6.0 8.3 10.4 15.8 (98)
Golden Square 0.3 4.9 5.15 7.18 (60)
GOALS: Strathfieldsaye: B. Slater 7, C. Ernst 2, R. Clarke 2, L. Gill 2, L. Sharp 1, J. Schischka 1. Golden Square: H. Morcom 3, J. Thrum 1, Z. Murley 1, J. Fitzpatrick 1, J. Brett 1.
BEST: Strathfieldsaye: B. Slater, M. Hallinan, J. Moorhead, D. Clohesy, K. Geary, L. Ratcliffe. Golden Square: H. Morcom, R. Hartley, J. Geary, Z. Murley, L. Barrett, J. Stewart.
