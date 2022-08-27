LOCKINGTON-Bamawm United absorbed a challenge from Colbinabbin and then kicked away during the final quarter on Saturday to win its way into next week's Heathcote District league grand final.
In what was an enthralling preliminary final at White Hills played in front of a big crowd that paid a gate of $19,900, the Cats prevailed 8.18 (66) to 5.11 (41).
The 25-point victory sets up a grand final showdown against Mount Pleasant at Huntly, with the Cats hunting their first premiership since 2014 and the Blues their first flag since 2006.
"I thought we played a lot better brand of footy today compared to last week when we were outplayed by Mount Pleasant, so it was a pleasing response," LBU coach Brodie Collins said.
"We're obviously rapt we've given ourselves an opportunity next week and we look forward to having another crack at Mounts."
The Cats had certainly left the door ajar for the Grasshoppers at three quarter-time after squandering the chance in the third term to break the game open.
Having led by seven points at half-time, 4.8 to 3.7, the Cats had ample opportunities during the third quarter to open a sizeable gap.
Inside the first five minutes of the third term the Cats had three shots at goal, but could muster just a pair of behinds to Brodie Collins and an out-on-the-full by co-captain Nathan Bacon.
The missed opportunities would be a trend that would continue throughout the rest of the quarter as the Cats kicked a wayward 1.7 from eight scoring shots.
It had been a similar story the previous week when the Cats had squandered opportunities inside forward 50, finishing with 7.13 in their 31-point second semi-final loss to Mount Pleasant.
The Cats' sole goal of the third quarter was kicked by midfielder Harley Cobb, who was a workhorse all game and won plenty of the ball.
One of the Cats' missed opportunities was a shot after the three quarter-time siren to Cheatley medallist Tyler Phillips that could have given LBU a 17-point advantage at the final change.
Instead the margin was 12 points and Colbinabbin was very much close enough, if good enough, with the Cats' inaccuracy keeping the Grasshoppers within striking distance.
The Cats had 5.15 on the board at three quarter-time, although, the Grasshoppers had also been guilty of missed chances, too, with 4.9 as the two sides had combined for 9.24 to that stage of the game.
With two kicks in it in what had been a low-scoring grind, the game was set up for a cracking last quarter, with the first goal to be vital.
And it was the Grasshoppers who capitalised first courtesy of a brilliant 50m set-shot goal from key forward James Brain at the five-minute mark.
Brain's goal closed the Grasshoppers - who had trailed by as many as 18 points during the second quarter - to within six points and they were looking dangerous with their capacity to intercept and run the ball out of defence.
However, with the game hanging in the balance a seven-minute burst of three quick goals in succession to the Cats ultimately proved what would be the gamebreaker.
The first came when the classy Jarod Bacon, who spent the entire day forward matched up by Colbinabbin skipper David Price, marked a Thomas Leech kick and converted from 40m.
Co-captain Bacon had minutes earlier missed a set-shot to the right, but his second attempt split the middle.
From the re-start the Cats then won the ball out of the middle through the busy Marcus Angove.
Angove drove the Cats inside 50 where Jesse Collins pounced on the ball and cleverly screwed a kick to forward Anthony McMahon, who marked 35m out.
With the chance to put the Cats 18 points up, there were no signs of the goalkicking yips from the previous week for McMahon, who went back and nailed the set-shot.
McMahon then bobbed up again soon after, roving a marking contest and kicking his third to goal to put the Cats up by 24 points at the 18-minute mark and grand final-bound.
As well as McMahon's three goals, Bacon - who the Cats named their best player ahead of midfielder Angove, ruckman Tyler Phillips and on-baller Lachlan Atherton - also finished with three, which included two in the first term after he had made an ominous start.
While the Cats were again plagued by inaccuracy, one of their big areas of improvement from the previous week's loss to Mount Pleasant was their work in the middle, which included winning the first six centre clearances of the game.
Collins indicated there would be no injuries out of the game that would have any of the Cats' 22 in danger of missing the grand final.
The Grasshoppers' best players were headed by midfielder Luke Moore, Price in his battle with Bacon, tenacious defender Hugh Barlow and hard-working midfielder Lachlan Ezard.
"We knew if we could be in the fight at three quarter-time we'd give ourselves every chance,'' Colbinabbin coach Julian Bull said.
"But full credit to Locky, they are a really good team and got some quality ball movement late whereas ours was a bit of a hack job.
"It's obviously disappointing to get to this stage and be beaten, but I'm really proud of the boys for the effort they put in today given the calibre of some of the guys we had out."
After four years as coach - two of which were impacted by COVID - Saturday brings down the curtain on Bull's stint as Grasshoppers coach as he finishes with a 36-13-1 record from 50 games.
Bull's four years leading the Grasshoppers follows three years having also coached Wycheproof-Narraport in the NCFL.
Meanwhile, in the reserves Mount Pleasant beat Heathcote 10.13 (73) to 9.4 (58) and White Hills defeated Leitchville-Gunbower 13.21 (99) to 7.3 (45) in the under-18s.
Lockington Bamawm United Seniors 2.6 4.8 5.15 8.18 (66)
Colbinabbin Seniors 2.2 3.7 4.9 5.11 (41)
GOALS: Lockington Bamawm United Seniors: A.McMahon 3, J.Bacon 3, H.Cobb 1, J.Collins 1; Colbinabbin Seniors: J.Brain 2, S.Ryan 1, L.Moore 1, L.Fitzgerald 1
BEST: Lockington Bamawm United Seniors: J.Bacon, M.Angove, T.Phillips, L.Atherton, N.Bacon, J.Gardiner; Colbinabbin Seniors: L.Moore, D.Price, H.Barlow, L.Ezard, J.Sacco, W.Lowe
