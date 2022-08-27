SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - today's senior football results across the region

Strathfieldsaye Seniors 6.0 8.3 10.4 15.8 (98)
Golden Square Seniors 0.3 4.9 5.15 7.18 (60)
GOALS: Strathfieldsaye Seniors: B.Slater 7, C.Ernst 2, R.Clarke 2, L.Gill 2, L.Sharp 1, J.Schischka 1; Golden Square Seniors: H.Morcom 3, J.Thrum 1, Z.Murley 1, J.Fitzpatrick 1, J.Brett 1
BEST: Strathfieldsaye Seniors: B.Slater, M.Hallinan, J.Moorhead, D.Clohesy, K.Geary, L.Ratcliffe; Golden Square Seniors: H.Morcom, R.Hartley, J.Geary, Z.Murley, L.Barrett, J.Stewart
Lockington Bamawm United Seniors 2.6 4.8 5.15 8.18 (66)
Colbinabbin Seniors 2.2 3.7 4.9 5.11 (41)
GOALS: Lockington Bamawm United Seniors: A.McMahon 3, J.Bacon 3, H.Cobb 1, J.Collins 1; Colbinabbin Seniors: J.Brain 2, S.Ryan 1, L.Moore 1, L.Fitzgerald 1
BEST: Lockington Bamawm United Seniors: J.Bacon, M.Angove, T.Phillips, L.Atherton, N.Bacon, J.Gardiner; Colbinabbin Seniors: L.Moore, D.Price, H.Barlow, L.Ezard, J.Sacco, W.Lowe
Marong Seniors 0.6 5.10 7.15 14.18 (102)
Pyramid Hill Seniors 3.3 5.3 6.5 6.8 (44)
GOALS: Marong Seniors: K.Robins 3, B.Grenfell 2, A.Ward 2, C.Jacobs 2, L.Frankel 1, R.Tibbett 1, J.McCaig 1, R.Taylor 1, K.Manley 1; Pyramid Hill Seniors: B.Dickens 2, S.Relouw 2, W.Perryman 1, B.George 1
BEST: Marong Seniors: J.Ede, D.Johnstone, J.Hynes, L.Lee, J.McCaig, J.Gadsden; Pyramid Hill Seniors: D.Morison, B.Ladson, G.James, R.Dickens, A.Holland, S.Mann
Birchip Watchem Seniors 4.2 8.5 13.6 17.8 (110)
Donald Seniors 2.2 6.5 9.10 10.13 (73)
GOALS: Birchip Watchem Seniors: N.Gordon 5, M.Rippon 3, D.Ratcliffe 2, W.Sheahan 2, J.Christie 2, L.Foott 1, C.Hinkley 1, E.Jaeschke 1; Donald Seniors: B.Haddow 3, L.Burke 2, J.Bates-gilby 1, W.Burke 1, C.Brooks 1, S.Young 1
BEST: Birchip Watchem Seniors: N.Gordon, L.Ryan, M.Rippon, L.Sirett, J.Lindeback, J.Christie; Donald Seniors: R.Barrack, B.Haddow, J.Potter, D.Bell-Warren, R.Young, R.Hards
Harcourt Seniors 5.1 5.4 7.6 9.7 (61)
Trentham Seniors 1.2 2.4 6.5 8.8 (56)
GOALS: Harcourt Seniors: J.Rodda 4, K.Bruce 1, N.Matricardi 1, B.Leech 1, C.Anderson 1, B.Frost 1; Trentham Seniors: L.Bianco 4, J.Keogh 2, J.Cowan 1, L.Bruton 1
BEST: Harcourt Seniors: J.Rodda, J.Mcmurtrie, C.McLean, C.Anderson, B.Frost, J.Hogg; Trentham Seniors: L.Bianco, D.Holden, R.Bourke, B.Cass, T.Newman, J.Mighell
Carisbrook Seniors 2.5 5.6 10.10 13.11 (89)
Natte Bealiba Seniors 0.2 0.6 6.8 11.8 (74)
GOALS: Carisbrook Seniors: D.Chester 5, Z.Rinaldi 2, J.Bowen 1, B.Edwards 1, T.Rinaldi 1, M.Jukes 1, A.Munari 1, A.Zelencich 1; Natte Bealiba Seniors: D.Brewster 3, W.Holt 2, T.Mortlock 2, J.Long 2, J.Fraser 1, B.Johnson 1
BEST: Carisbrook Seniors: D.Chester, H.Hunter, H.Butler, T.Rinaldi, J.Bowen, L.Rinaldi; Natte Bealiba Seniors: undefined.null, J.Templeton, T.Mortlock, J.Grant, J.Long, C.Harte
QUALIFYING FINAL:
A GRADE: Sandhurst 48 def Gisborne 33.
A RESERVE: Sandhurst 41 def Gisborne 33.
B GRADE: Kangaroo Flat 46 def Gisborne 45.
B RESERVE: Gisborne 49 def Kangaroo Flat 44.
17-UNDER: Sandhurst 42 def Kangaroo Flat 37.
PRELIMINARY FINAL:
A GRADE: Elmore 70 def Colbinabbin 43.
A RESERVE: Elmore 41 def White Hills 39,
B GRADE: Elmore 34 def Huntly 31.
B RESERVE: Mount Pleasant 35 def Leitchville-Gunbower 32.
UNDER-17: Mount Pleasant 43 def White Hills 33.
UNDER-15: Mount Pleasant 35 def Elmore 24.
UNDER-13: Leitchville-Gunbower 22 def LBU 15.
SECOND SEMI-FINAL:
A GRADE: Mitiamo 59 def Maiden Gully YCW 45.
B GRADE: Bridgewater 44 def Newbridge 43.
C GRADE: Maiden Gully YCW 43 def Bridgewater 41.
C RESERVE: Maiden Gully YCW 42 def Marong 41.
17-UNDER: Maiden Gully YCW 47 def Newbridge 31.
15-UNDER: Marong 48 def Pyramid Hill 29.
13-UNDER: Marong 26 def Pyramid Hill 22.
SECOND SEMI-FINAL:
A GRADE: Wedderburn 49 def Charlton 43.
B GRADE: Wedderburn 52 def Donald 42.
C GRADE: Sea Lake Nandaly 43 def Donald 38.
17-UNDER A: Donald 54 def Birchip-Watchem 37.
17-UNDER B: Boort 17 def Donald 14.
14-UNDER: Birchip-Watchem 20 def Wycheproof-Narraport 16.
