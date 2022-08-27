Braves men bow out of NBL1 playoffs after loss to Cobras | Video

Bendigo Braves men have bowed out of the 2022 NBL1 South playoffs after going down to Kilsyth Cobras during overtime on Friday night, final result 88-93.
Braves looked to have everything under control in the first quarter at the Kilsyth Sports Centre, leading by as much as 19-points.
Advertisement
Cobras slowly slithered back into the game thanks to accurate shooting in the second quarter which brought them back to within five points of the Braves at the half-time break.
Cobras' Mitch Dielemans lit up in the third quarter with two three-pointers and a series of lay-ups which helped boost the hosts back to within one point of the Braves ahead of the final quarter.
Braves now had the tables turned on them and for the first time throughout the entire game Cobras had control of the scoreboard.
There were nine seconds left on the clock, Braves were three points down and nothing less than a three-pointer was needed.
What happened next was a repeat of last week's play against Knox Raiders where Malcolm Bernard nailed the three-pointer to level the scores and put the game into overtime.
However, Cobras weren't going to be upstaged at home and delivered in front of their fans to see out the game by five points during overtime.
Bernard led the scoring for the Braves on 28 points, eight rebounds and four assists, next best was Jake Lloyd on 17 points, five rebounds and two assists.
Cobras now progress to Sunday's South conference preliminary against Hobart Chargers.
Meanwhile on Friday night in the women's competition, Waverley Falcons defeated Mt Gambier Pioneers 87-85 to lock in their spot in Sunday's preliminary final against the Braves at Red Energy Arena.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.