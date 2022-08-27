Bendigo Advertiser
Braves men bow out of NBL1 playoffs after loss to Cobras | Video

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated August 27 2022 - 3:13am, first published 3:10am
Malcolm Bernard lead the Braves scoring during their five-point loss to Kilsyth Cobras on Friday night. Picture by Anthony Pinda

Bendigo Braves men have bowed out of the 2022 NBL1 South playoffs after going down to Kilsyth Cobras during overtime on Friday night, final result 88-93.

