Weekend football preview, selections, how they match-up - BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL, NCFL

GRAND FINAL
2.20pm Saturday at Huntly.
For the first time in three years a premier will be crowned in the region when Mount Pleasant and Lockington-Bamawm United clash in Saturday's Heathcote District league grand final.
The Cats hold a 2-1 advantage over the Blues this season, winning both home and away encounters before Mount Pleasant prevailed by 31 points in the second semi-final a fortnight ago.
Both teams will go into the grand final having played two lead-up finals, with Mount Pleasant to come in fresher after having last week off, while the Cats had to fend off Colbinabbin in the preliminary final.
For the Cats Tyler Phillips has an opportunity to join the club of players to win the Cheatley Medal and a premiership in the same season and he is again set for one of the marquee match-ups of the grand final in the ruck against the Blues' Chris Down, who was best-on-ground in their second semi-final encounter.
The Blues - gunning for their first flag since 2006 - will have to make one enforced change to their side with Bailey White suffering a broken collarbone early in the second semi-final.
A clear area the Cats will look to sharpen up on Saturday is in front of goal after kicking scores of 8.18 and 7.13 - a combined 15.31 - in their two finals so far.
X-factors for the Blues include the star midfield/forward duo of co-coach Adam Baird - who has shown all throughout his career he loves the big stage - and Ben Weightman, while Dean Tydell in attack was a strong presence in the second semi, ruckman Down and midfielders Billy Mahony and Jesse Tuohey are key cogs through the middle.
The Cats have plenty of premiership experience in their side with co-captains Nathan Bacon, Jarod Bacon and Rhys Woodland, coach Brodie Collins, Marcus Angove, Jesse Collins and Trent Bacon all having played in at least one LBU flag previously during the club's dynasty run of four in a row between 2011 and 2014.
The hard-working midfield duo of Angove and Lachlan Atherton have featured among the Cats' best players in both finals so far, while the class of Jarod Bacon has been on full display in attack having kicked seven of LBU's 15 finals goals.
Finally, after three years the stage is set for a new HDFNL premier to be crowned.
This season:
Round 6 - LBU 17.16 (118) def Mount Pleasant 13.9 (87).
Round 15 - LBU 13.16 (94) def Mount Pleasant 9.17 (71).
Second semi-final - Mount Pleasant 13.8 (86) def LBU 7.13 (55).
Adam Bourke (65) - Lockington-Bamawm United.
Luke West (63) - Mount Pleasant.
SECOND SEMI-FINAL
2.20pm Saturday at QEO.
Gisborne and Strathfieldsaye will battle it out for the first berth in the BFNL grand final when they meet in Saturday's second semi-final at the QEO.
The Bulldogs hold a 2-0 head-to-head advantage this season, but as the Storm showed in their 38-point qualifying final win over Golden Square last week having lost twice to the Bulldogs in the home and away season, it's a whole new ball game come September.
The Storm will welcome back hard-nut midfielder Cal McCarty after missing the qualifying final from a head knock, while the only injury concern out of the win over Golden Square was to Riley Wilson (knee).
Fresh from a week off after finishing top, Gisborne coach Rob Waters has indicated the Bulldogs for the first time this season are likely to have a forward line featuring all of captain Pat McKenna, Jack Scanlon, Josh Kemp, Ethan Foreman and Matt Merrett, while ruckman Braidon Blake will return after missing the round 18 win over Eaglehawk.
Coaches comments:
Rob Waters (Gisborne) - "The group is really excited this week to be playing in their first final for three years; the boys are all up and about.
"We trained in Bendigo last weekend and then watched our reserves and thirds win close games... the sun was out, so it's that really exciting time of the year you want to be part of.
"We're not at 100 per cent availability, which no-one has been all year, but we're confident with having the week off last week that we'll go into Saturday with a good team."
Shannon Geary (Strathfieldsaye) - "We go into this weekend thinking we've not nothing to lose and we'll take in the confidence from last week.
"Gisborne is a super team... a great midfield, forward line and defenders, so we will have to be on our game across all three lines from the start."
Premier Data averages comparison:
Disposals:
Gisborne - 385
Strathfieldsaye - 395
Kicks:
Gisborne - 232
Strathfieldsaye - 244
Handballs:
Gisborne - 153
Strathfieldsaye - 151
Inside 50s:
Gisborne - 61
Strathfieldsaye - 55
Clearances:
Gisborne - 47
Strathfieldsaye - 40
Marks:
Gisborne - 93
Strathfieldsaye - 112
Effective tackles:
Gisborne - 46
Strathfieldsaye - 45
Hit-outs:
Gisborne - 44
Strathfieldsaye - 40
Turnovers:
Gisborne - 69
Strathfieldsaye - 68
This season:
FIRST SEMI-FINAL
2.20pm Sunday at QEO.
Golden Square and South Bendigo will be fighting for survival in Sunday's first semi-final at the QEO.
There's no lifeline left for the Bulldogs following last week's qualifying final loss to Strathfieldsaye, while the Bloods will carry in the momentum of a 49-point elimination final win over Sandhurst.
To keep alive in the premiership race, though, the Bloods are going to have to turn the tables on what were two heavy losses to the Bulldogs in the home and away season by 50 and 93 points.
South Bendigo full-forward Brock Harvey heads into the game with five bags of at least five goals in his past eight games, including seven against Sandhurst last week.
One of the areas the Bulldogs will be keen to capitalise on is the work in the middle of experienced ruckman Matt Compston, who in his past six games has had hit-out tallies of 53, 51, 79, 66, 60 and 53, while they are going to have to sharpen up in front of goal having kicked a combined 30.47 in their past three matches.
Coaches comments:
Christian Carter (Golden Square) - "It was disappointing to lose last week against Strath, but we still felt like we played some good footy.
"Our younger guys have now experienced a taste of finals and know what it's all about, so I feel we'll be better equipped this week."
Nathan Horbury (South Bendigo) - "Golden Square is a quality side and it's going to be really important for us to stop their ball movement.
"The two times we've played them this year our pressure around the contest just hasn't been up to scratch. We need to keep that pressure on for four quarters so their forward entries into the likes of Jayden Burke and Joel Brett aren't as clean as they have been in the past."
Premier Data averages comparison:
Disposals:
Golden Square - 377
South Bendigo - 339
Kicks:
Golden Square - 232
South Bendigo - 218
Handballs:
Golden Square - 145
South Bendigo - 121
Inside 50s:
Golden Square - 61
South Bendigo - 50
Clearances:
Golden Square - 43
South Bendigo - 35
Marks:
Golden Square - 99
South Bendigo - 94
Effective tackles:
Golden Square - 44
South Bendigo - 42
Hit-outs:
Golden Square - 52
South Bendigo - 28
Turnovers:
Golden Square - 70
South Bendigo - 68
This season:
Luke West (78) - Gisborne, Golden Square.
Adam Bourke (76) - Gisborne, Golden Square.
Richard Jones (74) - Gisborne, Golden Square.
PRELIMINARY FINAL
2.15pm Saturday at Newbridge.
A crack at Marong for the Loddon Valley league premiership awaits either Pyramid Hill or Bridgewater in Saturday's preliminary final at Newbridge.
The Bulldogs have been the superior team over the course of the season and will be warm favourites, but the Mean Machine have built strongly and hit Saturday on the back of two cut-throat finals wins over Mitiamo and Bears Lagoon-Serpentine by a combined 104 points.
Last Sunday's first semi-final win over the Superoos was highlighted by 13 goals between forwards Andrew Collins (eight) and Josh Martyn (five), who this week come up against the No.2 ranked defence in the competition in the Bulldogs, who have conceded just 47 points per game this year.
The Bulldogs head into Saturday's clash boasting the league's newly-crowned Harding medallist in midfielder Billy Micevski, who polled 23 votes on Monday night to win.
This season:
Round 1 - Pyramid Hill 9.14 (68) def Bridgewater 7.6 (48).
Round 10 - Pyramid Hill 13.9 (87) def Bridgewater 8.4 (52).
Luke West (63) - Pyramid Hill.
Adam Bourke (60) - Pyramid Hill.
PRELIMINARY FINAL
2.30pm Saturday at Charlton.
This season:
Round 7 - Sea Lake Nandaly 15.14 (104) def Donald 8.14 (62).
Round 14 - Donald 10.15 (75) def Sea Lake Nandaly 7.12 (54).
