UPDATE: 11.45am
Train services have resumed on the Bendigo Line between Gisborne and Southern Cross following an equipment fault near Riddells Creek.
Passengers are still advised to check station platform displays, listen for announcements, and allow extra time for their journey as trains get back into position for the normal timetable.
"We thank passengers for their patience as crews worked to restore services," a Department of Transport spokesperson said.
Earlier
Passengers planning on making the trip from regional Victoria into metro Melbourne are warned to prepare for delays.
The Department of Transport has said coaches are replacing all Bendigo trains between Gisborne and Southern Cross due to an equipment fault near Riddells Creek.
A spokesperson said crews were on site conducting repairs which are expected to be complete in the next few hours.
"We ask passengers to check station platform displays, listen for announcements, and allow up to 60 minutes extra for their journey," they said.
"Trains will resume when repairs are complete and it is safe to do so."
Real-time traffic conditions are available at traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au or via the VicTraffic mobile app.
The latest public transport information and network status is available at ptv.vic.gov.au or in the PTV mobile app.
