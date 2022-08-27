Greater Bendigo has recorded 59 additional COVID infections overnight.
According to the Victorian Department of Health, the total number of active cases in the municipality is sitting at 355.
Elsewhere in the state, both Buloke Shire and the Central Goldfields Shire recorded four and three new infections respectively, while Gannawarra had three and Loddon had one new case.
Campaspe Shire (15), Mount Alexander (10) and the Macedon Ranges (14) also saw additional infections.
These number come as Victoria recorded 2532 daily COVID-19 cases on Friday afternoon.
The infections were made up of 1858 rapid-antigen tests and 674 positive PCR tests.
The new data takes Victoria's active cases to 17,364.
There are 377 people in hospital due to COVID-19, with 16 in intensive care and six on ventilators.
Sadly, 39 COVID-related deaths were recorded.
Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a wanted man potentially in northern Victoria.
John Kelly, 27, is wanted on warrant for not following his bail conditions and is known to frequent the Echuca/Moama area.
He is described as 170cm tall with a thin build, brown eyes, brown hair and is unshaven.
Investigators have released an image of the man in the hope someone may have information on his current whereabouts.
Anyone who sights Kelly or has information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
