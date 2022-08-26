Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a wanted man potentially in northern Victoria.
John Kelly, 27, is wanted on warrant for not following his bail conditions and is known to frequent the Echuca/Moama area.
He is described as 170cm tall with a thin build, brown eyes, brown hair and is unshaven.
Investigators have released an image of the man in the hope someone may have information on his current whereabouts.
Anyone who sights Kelly or has information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser.
