Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ
Watch

Golden Square, Strathfieldsaye renew BFNL rivalry in qualifying final

By Adam Bourke
Updated August 26 2022 - 8:18am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Golden Square midfielder Jack Hickman breaks clear of Strathfieldsaye's Jack Neylon. Picture: Brendan McCarthy

The next chapter in the Golden Square-Strathfieldsaye finals rivalry will be played out in Saturday's BFNL qualifying final at the QEO.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.