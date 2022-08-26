The next chapter in the Golden Square-Strathfieldsaye finals rivalry will be played out in Saturday's BFNL qualifying final at the QEO.
Since Strathfieldsaye entered the competition in 2009, the Storm and Bulldogs have won nine of the 11 premierships contested and they've played against each other in six finals for a 3-3 split.
Adding fuel to the fire this year is the fact Square has beaten the Storm comfortably in their two home and away encounters, most recently an eight-goal drubbing last weekend.
"There's no doubt there's a healthy rivalry between the two clubs,'' Storm co-coach Darryl Wilson said.
"That rivalry has been driven because both teams have been up and about, so there's a competitiveness that comes out in the players.
"It (the qualifying final) will be a physical and contested game, but at the end of the day you still need to play footy and put the score on the scoreboard.
"We have to change a few things to make sure we play at our best, but we're confident we can do that."
The Storm looked a shadow of their former selves last week, particularly in the second quarter when they were held scoreless.
While disappointed with last weekend's result, Wilson said the Storm's situation wasn't that dramatic that the club needed to go back to the drawing board through the week.
"We had two really good sessions this week,'' he said.
"We had to work on some areas that we thought we let ourselves down in. We couldn't ignore the way we played in the second quarter last week and how we went from very competitive to not giving a whimper.
"I thought we finished the game pretty well and we'll take the positives from that and tweak a few things.
"It's a new game and we start again. We're confident we have the quality to do it, it's just a matter of putting it together."
Healthier playing stocks will help the Storm's cause.
Riley Wilson, Daniel Clohesy, Michael Pilcher, Harry Conway and co-coach Shannon Geary return to the side.
However, gun midfielder Cal McCarty couldn't be considered after he suffered a heavy head knock last week.
Fresh from wins over Gisborne and Strathfieldsaye in the last two home and away rounds, the Bulldogs go into the qualifying final as favourites. It's a tag that Bulldogs' coach Christian Carter was happy to underplay.
"We played Strathfieldsaye when they were undermanned and we played Gisborne when they were undermanned,'' Carter said.
"I'm not sure how we stack up when they have their full sides. I don't believe we're favourites by any means.
"We've given ourselves the best chance to have a crack at it and see how we stack up."
Carter said the Dogs expected the Storm to throw everything at them early in the qualifying final.
"We're positive enough and confident enough, but finals are a different story,'' Carter said.
"Strath were undermanned last week and all this week we've prepared for a different Strath side and a different intensity.
"They're disappointed with how the two games went this year, so they'll be hungry to come out hard at us."
The winner of the qualifying final plays Gisborne in the second semi-final on September 3.
QUALIFYING FINAL
GOLDEN SQUARE v STRATHFIELDSAYE
2.20pm Saturday at QEO
GOLDEN SQUARE
B: W. Lee, J. Merrin, J. Coe
HB: L. Barrett, Z. Shelton, L. Duguid
C: J. Thrum, R. Hartley, H. Morcom
HF: T. Strauch, J. Fitzpatrick, J. Burke
F: J. Brett, J. Hickman, B. Vaz
R: M. Compston, R. Monti, J. Geary
Int: Z. Murley, J. Stewart, L. Jacques, T. Reeves
Emg: B. James, A. Jenkyn, W. Thrum
STRATHFIELDSAYE
B: T. Bennett, B. Lester, S. Geary
HB: H. Conway, L. Ratcliffe, J. Mayes
C: H. Lawrence, D. Clohesy, L. Gill
HF: B. Slater, R. Wilson, J. Schischka
F: C. Ernst, R. Clarke, L. Sharp
R: M. Pilcher, J. Moorhead, K. Geary
Int: B. Hore, M. Hallinan, P. Blandford, J. Neylon, B. Alexander, J. Hall
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.