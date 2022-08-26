Bendigo Pioneers pumped up for ultimate NAB League challenge

It's arguably the toughest test the Bendigo Pioneers have had all season, but coach Danny O'Bree wouldn't have it any other way.
The Pioneers face NAB League power the Oakleigh Chargers in Sunday's wildcard round play-off at Mars Stadium in Ballarat.
The Chargers had an 8-5 record in 2022 and finished fifth on the ladder, while the Pioneers were 12th with three wins, one draw and nine defeats.
Win, and the Pioneers advance to the final eight. Lose, and their season is over.
"It's a great opportunity and an exceptional test for our players to play against one of the best programs in the competition,'' O'Bree said.
"Oakleigh has something like 10 players invited to the AFL draft combine, so they're a very good side. The challenge and opportunity of playing a top side is something we should embrace.
"We're better off playing a team like this where AFL recruiters are watching.
"If some of our players compete and beat some of the top talent in the NAB League it really bodes well for our players.
"If we play a lesser team and win, are our players seen in the same way. I'd rather play the best teams than the lesser teams.
"If players perform well against the lower teams on the ladder you have to work hard for conversations with AFL recruiters about them.
"If you perform against the best teams and players in the competition then the conversations with AFL recruiters will flow easier."
North Melbourne VFL-listed midfielder Bode Stevens returns to the Pioneers' side this week, but forward Eli Pearce is out because of a knee injury.
"We have 10 bottom age players in the side this week, with two 16-year-olds as well,'' O'Bree said.
"We've gone for some speed and excitement and expose players in this year's draft as well as next year's draft."
Pioneers' team to play Oakleigh in Ballarat on Sunday:
B: P. Kuma, N. Dignan, H. Kelly
Hb: H. Gallagher, J. Nihill, B. Cain
C: S. McKay, B. Stevens, J. Gillbee
Hf: M. Dow, M. Gordon, M. Kiraly
F: C. Barnett, T. Poyser, B. Cameron
Foll: J. Brereton, N. Long, H. Reid
Inter: A. Day-Wicks, J. Ough, C. Hillier, D. Uerata, O. Poole
Emerg: T. Travaliga, S. O'Shannessy, S. Morris
