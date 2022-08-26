Coaches have their say on who will win the BFNL premiership

Gisborne will play Golden Square in the BFNL grand final.
That's the mindset of the five BFNL coaches whose clubs are not participating in the finals series, which starts this weekend.
Advertisement
After playing every team twice through the home and away season, Kyneton' Paul Chapman, Castlemaine's Don Moran, eaglehawk's Travis Matheson, Kangaroo Flat's James Flaherty and Maryborough's Rick Andrews agreed that Gisborne and Golden Square were the most impressive sides they played in 2022.
Flaherty and Matheson tipped Gisborne to win the flag.
"At full strength, Gisborne would be my pick,'' Flaherty said.
"They're dangerous forward, they have good key backs and their midfielders run really hard
"They've been primed for a year or so now and I think they're good enough to win it."
Matheson saw Gisborne up close last Saturday and couldn't help but be impressed.
"Based on what I saw from Gisborne last week, without disrespecting other clubs, I think they'll take plenty of beating,'' Matheson said.
"I think they've gone to another level this year."
Chapman and Moran like the way Golden Square goes about its footy.
"I like what Square is doing and they have the momentum at the right time of the year,'' Chapman said.
"It will be a Golden Square-Gisborne grand final and I think Square might get over the line."
Moran echoed Chapman's comments.
"Gisborne is well balanced and has plenty of firepower, but I'm worried how they'll go on the QEO,'' Moran said.
"I like Golden Square. I'd be leaning their way slightly. Strathfieldsaye plays the big ground well, but I'm not sure they have the firepower this year."
Advertisement
Maryborough copped some heavy defeats from the top five sides, but two teams stood out for Andrews.
"Golden Square and Gisborne were the best teams we played,'' Andrews said.
"Golden Square behind the footy were super, while Gisborne's forwards and mids were very potent. There's not much between them, they're both quality sides."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.