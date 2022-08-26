Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

'The Blurbs' band perform to Bendigo schools for Book Week

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated August 26 2022 - 7:34am, first published 6:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo band The Blurbs have visited 12 schools to spread the joy of reading this Book Week. Picture: BRENDAN MCCARTHY

A BAND of musicians has helped local children celebrate Book Week with four songs diving deep into some award-nominated reads.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.