A BAND of musicians has helped local children celebrate Book Week with four songs diving deep into some award-nominated reads.
The Children's Book Council of Australia's Book Week coincides with the competition for book of the year, and Bendigo musicians 'The Blurbs' performed for 12 schools to spread the joy of picture books There's no such thing, No! Never!, Norton and the Bear and Blue Flower.
Min Miles, Sean Forbes, Sam Miles-Forbes and Josh DeAraugo take time out of their day jobs every year to put together a show based on some shortlisted Australian books.
"We generally choose four books every year and we write songs or acts that are inspired by the books," Ms Miles said.
"Which is so much fun and a lot of work.
"Obviously the last few years, we haven't been able to do anything with it with COVID.
"But we started last Thursday, and we've just done 12 schools around Bendigo over the last seven days, which has been amazing."
Ms Miles, who also works as a teacher at St Francis of the Fields, said it was great to get live music back to kids, and some of the young audiences even knew all the words having read the lyrics online.
In response to the book Blue Flower by Sonya Hartnett and Gabriel Evans, which is about self-esteem and resilience, The Blurbs wrote a "pop song about feeling about yourself".
"The author [Sonya Hartnett] said it was really important for kids to learn about self esteem and that feeling good about yourself wasn't something that you got when you were perfect, it's a choice that you make," Ms Miles said.
"And it was really empowering so I've written this little song that's gone with it and it's been a real hit around the schools and the kids were singing it. So many of the schools have said, the kids have seen nothing.
"For the grade preps, ones and twos, the last few years have been so quiet, so they just really loved it."
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
