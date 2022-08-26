Greater Bendigo has recorded 55 additional COVID infections overnight.
According to the Victorian Department of Health, the total number of active cases in the municipality is sitting at 352.
Advertisement
Elsewhere in the state, both Buloke Shire and the Central Goldfields Shire recorded seven and four new infections respectively, while Gannawarra had two and Loddon had five new case.
Campaspe Shire (20), Mount Alexander (15) and the Macedon Ranges (17) also saw additional infections.
These number come as Victoria recorded 2935 daily COVID-19 cases on Friday afternoon.
The infections were made up of 2152 rapid-antigen tests and 783 positive PCR tests.
The new data takes Victoria's active cases to 17,852.
There are 386 people in hospital due to COVID-19, with 18 in intensive care and seven on ventilators.
Sadly, 25 COVID-related deaths were recorded.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.