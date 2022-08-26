Bendigo Advertiser
Greater Bendigo records 55 new COVID-19 cases | August 26, 2022

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
August 26 2022
COVID testing at Heathcote's drive through testing in 2020. Picture by Noni Hyett.

Greater Bendigo has recorded 55 additional COVID infections overnight.

Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

