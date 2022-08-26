THE same two teams as last time, but a reversal in roles.
That is the scenario facing preliminary finals rivals Elmore and Colbinabbin, which met in the corresponding game in 2019, as they seek to join White Hills in this season's HDFNL A-grade grand final.
The Bloods will enter Saturday's clash at White Hills as strong favourites on the back of two years of dominance, underpinned by a perfect 12-0 record in last year's finals-less season and a 14-2 mark this year.
In contrast, Colbinabbin - despite finishing the home and away season at 8-8 - did not seal their finals spot until late in the piece.
They have since steadily built momentum with a pair of finals wins over Huntly and Mount Pleasant.
It has triggered comparisons to the last preliminary final played in 2019.
On that occasion, a dominant Colbinabbin (15-0-1), which was beaten by White Hills in the second semi-final, survived a one-goal thriller against a young and inspired Bloods, who had been beaten by 29 and 20 goals by the Grasshoppers during the season, but saved their best for last.
Will a similar situation play out?
Colbinabbin coach Lisa Myers is certainly hoping her young guns are capable of springing another surprise as they look to continue their fairytale finals run.
A two-goal win over the Blues in a tough defensive grind at Toolleen in last week's first semi-final catapulted the Grasshoppers to within one win of an unlikely grand final berth.
Myers can't help but admire the resilience shown by her players in the latter half of the season while dealing with injuries.
"I feel their own talent has stepped up and determination as well," she said.
"We were pretty determined not to get beat by Mounts again, it all just worked out well.
"It could have gone either way, it was just fortunate we were up by two when the whistle blew."
Colbinabbin has fared as well as anyone outside of White Hills against Elmore this season, losing by 14 goals in their standalone contest at the start of the season and by just one goal a few weeks later.
The two sides have not met since April, which Myers believed might be of some advantage to her side.
"I think we can give them a good run - they don't know what to really expect," she said.
"The one-goal result, it all clicked on the day for us.
"Hopefully we can get off to a good start and I think the longer we can stick with them as the game goes on, the more pressure that will go back on them.
"But we have nothing to lose and we're keen to see if we can match them and make it a good contest."
While unable to secure a direct passage into the grand final, the reality is Elmore was only five goals off White Hills in last week's second semi-final, while still dealing with injuries to playing coach Allira Holmes and Andrea Wilson.
Fifteen wins already this season (including one final), at an average winning margin of 29.7 goals, is a sure-fire sign of a team that is going to be hard to stop from notching up a drought-breaking flag.
A 29-goal demolition of Mount Pleasant in the first week of finals proved just what they are capable of delivering.
