THOUSANDS of businesses across Victoria could be eligible to join a class action against the state government over the alleged mismanagement of the state's hotel quarantine program that forced businesses into a second lockdown.
Victoria's Supreme Court has ruled a class action will proceed against the government, key ministers, and bureaucrats.
Justice John Dixon's ruling follows a two-year battle for businesses to fight for compensation.
Quinn Emanuel partner Damian Scattini, who is leading the class action, said business owners are still paying the price for the lockdown, and today's ruling was an important win for them.
"We welcome today's decision. When the Victorian government decided to run a mandatory hotel quarantine program, it took on a duty to ensure it was managed properly. If the hotel quarantine program had been handled competently by the people in charge, there would not have been a second lockdown," Mr Scattini said.
"That lockdown decimated businesses and through this class action, we are giving business owners a way to get back some of what they lost.
"The class action relates to tens of thousands of businesses that provided goods or services to the public from bricks and mortar premises in Victoria and suffered financial loss because of Victoria's second lockdown, which started in July 2020," he said.
"One gym owner went from earning $10,000 a week to $50 a week. The lead plaintiff is a restaurant owner who, like many hospitality venues, had to pivot to a local take-away offering and was forced to cease dine in operations. These businesses are still struggling."
Mr Scattini said the class action was about fighting on behalf of hard-working business owners and was not about politics nor the important decision to implement a quarantine program.
"The class action is focused on the way Victoria's mandatory hotel quarantine program was managed, and that happened to be the responsibility of the State of Victoria, and certain ministers and department secretaries," he said.
"Unlike the successful hotel quarantine program in New South Wales, quarantine in Victorian hotels was a disaster. The defendants were responsible for the unqualified, poorly trained, ill-equipped quarantine staff. The defendants' negligence in managing the program led to the lockdown of Victorian businesses."
Mr Scattino said nothing will give business owners back the sleepless nights, "but the negligence can and should be addressed and business owners ought to be compensated".
Businesses eligible to join the action include any retail business that supplied goods or services to the public from a physical premise in Victoria as at July 1, 2020, and as a result of the lockdown was required to shut or operate at a reduced capacity, and/or members of the public were restricted or prohibited from visiting the premises, causing financial losses.
The case seeks compensation from the State of Victoria, which is the first defendant to the proceeding. The other defendants to the proceeding are former government ministers Jenny Mikakos and Martin Pakula, together with public servants Kym Peake and Simon Phemister.
The relevant lockdowns include Stage Three restrictions put in place in areas of Melbourne from July 2, 2020, and across Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire local government areas from 9 July 2020, Stage Four restrictions in Melbourne from 2 August 2020, including workplace closures in place from August 6,2020 and Stage Three restrictions put in place in regional Victoria from August 6, 2020.
