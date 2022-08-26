WHEN 94-year-old Tom Guilmartin was recently recognised for 75 years of service to the Country Fire Authority, his one-off medal had to be specially made.
No one in attendance could recall another person reaching such an impressive milestone. Incredibly, Mr Guilmartin has volunteered for even longer.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
"I started for three years before I turned 18 but the CFA was in its infancy and the records weren't as good," he said.
"I joined in Kangaroo Flat and I'm still with that brigade - it's one of the best in Victoria."
The master builder helped out the CFA beyond his volunteer role, building fire stations in Maldon, Belgrave, Kilmore, Nagambie, Kangaroo Flat and elsewhere across the state.
Mr Guilmartin was still working five days a week for his family business - Guilmartin's Hardware - until 10 months ago when he had a fall, but he continues to go into the shop when he can to help out.
And, of course, he continues to volunteer with the CFA.
"Now, you're only really there to instruct the younger members," he said.
"You can't go out to a fire."
Mr Guilmartin said he needed to separate his emotions from the work to keep doing the job.
"You've got a job to do and you try to put the personal things to the back of your mind or else you would probably go out of your mind," he said.
"Otherwise you could never keep on going with it."
Over the years, he has also seen significant change in the tools at the CFA's disposal.
"We really had nothing to start with," he said.
"Now, the equipment they've got is revolutionary really.
"It is quite scientific and there is more money made available by the government to afford those costs."
Advertisement
READ MORE:
Mr Guilmartin is now an honorary life member of the CFA and the Kangaroo Flat Brigade.
As a keen community member he was central to the founding of the Golden Square kindergarten and many other activities, and he said the CFA was a great place to start that life of service.
"It's a great organisation and there's very good training," he said.
"If you're in the CFA, you'll develop into a very efficient businessman because they're trained to do things at an early age.
Advertisement
"And it's good fellowship statewide.
"Nobody gets paid, but you do it for the love and the support and the betterment of the community."
The legendary volunteer said there is no sign that the work of the CFA or its volunteers will slow down as the population increases and the number of fires grows into the future, and encouraged other locals to sign up.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.