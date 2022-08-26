Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Kangaroo Flat Fire Brigade volunteer Tom Guilmartin celebrates 75 years in CFA

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated August 26 2022 - 7:29am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kangaroo Flat Fire Brigade volunteer 94-year-old Tom Guilmartin has been recognised for a stellar 75-years of service to the Country Fire Authority. Picture: DARREN HOWE

WHEN 94-year-old Tom Guilmartin was recently recognised for 75 years of service to the Country Fire Authority, his one-off medal had to be specially made.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.