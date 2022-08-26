Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

'We are the team to beat': Madgen ahead of preliminary final

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated August 26 2022 - 6:19am, first published 6:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Braves women's Tess Madgen believes the Braves have put in the hard work ahead of Sunday's preliminary final. Picture by Darren Howe

Bendigo Braves women booked themselves a spot in Sunday's preliminary final after defeating the Nunawading Spectres last week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.