'We are the team to beat': Madgen ahead of preliminary final

Bendigo Braves women booked themselves a spot in Sunday's preliminary final after defeating the Nunawading Spectres last week.
At training during the week they've been preparing for the unknown as their opponent won't being decided until Friday night as it will be the winner of the semi-final between Mt Gambier Pioneers and Waverley Falcons.
"We've focused on ourselves this week and have been refining what works well for us as a team defensively and offensively," Braves senior leadership player Tess Madgen said.
"Whenever we prepare for a game there's always a strong emphasis on what we do well as a team regardless of our opposition."
The winner of Friday's match between the Pioneers and Falcons will then have a quick turnaround as they will be back on court at 12pm Sunday at the Red Energy Arena against the Braves.
Madgen said she would be keeping a close eye on Friday's game.
"They are both great teams and no matter what, it will be a tough game for us," Madgen said.
"Both teams have strengths across different areas of the court and as I always say to the girls, they have to guard us, which can be a real nightmare.
"We just need to come into the game with the mindset that we are the team to beat."
Madgen, who has years of experience on the basketball court to her name, was most impressed by some of the Braves' younger players in the way they've stepped up at critical times throughout the season.
"We've got so many great Bendigo juniors coming through, including Madi Sexton, Erin Condron and Caitlin Richardson," Madgen said.
"Then at times when either I've been away with Opals duty or other players were out, they've stepped up.
"On any given game it could be anyone's game.
"If you stop one of us on court, then there's someone next in line ready to step up."
This week Madgen was the recipient of two awards, the 32-year-old was named as the Braves women's MVP while also receiving national recognition as the Opals Players' Players Award.
"We have so many great players on our Braves quad with a star-studded starting five who could've all been MVPs which makes it a real honour," she said.
"To win the Opals award is an individual accolade that I've always dreamed of.
"Being recognised by my Opals peers as the player they believe represents the team the best is a dream come true."
Braves men played Kilsyth Cobras in Friday night's NBL1 South conference semi-final.
