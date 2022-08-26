Panthers, Dogs fight for LVFNL grand final berth; Superoos, Mean Machine battle for survival

MARONG will launch its Loddon Valley league finals campaign with a clean bill of health.
The Panthers take on Pyramid Hill in Saturday's second semi-final at Serpentine, with the two clubs also meeting in the reserves contest.
Following their top-of-the-ladder finish combined with a bye in round 18, Saturday will be the Panthers' first game for 21 days.
"It certainly feels like a while since we last played, but we've had a couple of good weeks on the track," Marong coach Linton Jacobs said on Friday.
"We had a scratch match out at Epsom in the first week that was a good hit-out; it was important we still had our match conditioning.
"We've had an intense week this week in terms of match simulation and working on our gamestyle, so we think we're as prepared as well as we can be and now it's about going out and getting it done."
Jacobs is in the envious position of having a full list to pick from to the extent that there's likely to be 13 to 14 players miss out on a game in the reserves.
"I've never been involved at a club at this time of the year where we've had so many guys missing out on a game," Jacobs said.
"We've got 60-odd on our senior list and probably the past six weeks we've had 50 on the track both nights, so from a club point of view it has been great to have those numbers, but it's obviously tough for those guys who miss out on a game."
The Panthers have won their past 12 games by an average of 130 points since suffering their only loss of the season to Pyramid Hill by 12 points in round four.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs after a slow start defeated Mitiamo by 50 points in last week's qualifying final.
Ed Caburnay (broken collarbone) and Ashton Dye (shoulder) are both out from last week, with the Bulldogs' inclusions James Arratta and Jack Hickmott.
While the Panthers have been a powerful force in the LVFNL this year, the Bulldogs have done little wrong in losing just one game when beaten by Marong by 46 points in round 13.
"All the hype has been around Marong as it should be given the way they have been winning and we're more than happy to go in as the underdog," Bulldogs coach Nathan Fitzpatrick said.
"We know they are a dangerous side, but we were able to beat them earlier in the year. There's a few things we've got to get right defensively and if we do then I've got confidence in the group."
On Sunday it will be Mitiamo and Bridgewater putting their seasons on the line against each other in the first semi-final at Calivil.
The Mean Machine have a big inclusion with the return of skipper Andrew Collins after missing last Sunday's elimination final win over Bears Lagoon-Serpentine.
"Getting any experienced player back at this time of the year is always valuable. He's a fantastic player and has had a great year and it's only going to help us try to nulify Mitiamo and get the win that we obviously need to keep going," Bridgewater coach Rick Ladson said.
The Mean Machine are 2-0 against Mitiamo this year, winning both home and away encounters by 23 and 10 points.
From last week's team that lost the qualifying final to Pyramid Hill, the Superoos have added the experienced trio of ruckman Michael I'Anson and forwards Lucas Matthews and Ryan Wellington, while their outs include gun on-baller Carl Nicholson (hamstring) and Matt Grant (suspended).
"We won't make too many drastic changes, but given the two results against Bridgy already this year we'll have to look at mixing it up a bit," Mitiamo coach Marcus McKern said.
"We know we're going to have to bring four quarters of pressure and look for our A graders like Dougie Thomas, Lee Dale and Ross Turner through the midfield to lead the way like they always do and our forwards in Jay Reynolds, Lucas Matthews, Tommy Grant and Harry McCormick to kick a winning score."
