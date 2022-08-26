Breast cancer patient Jennifer Bannan believes the money raised from local events for research have kept her alive thus far.
After a long road and difficult battle that still isn't over, Ms Bannan said supporting Relay for Life was a "no-brainer".
"I'm really passionate about causes like this because they have helped get me to where I am today," she said.
Ms Bannan was first diagnosed with primary breast cancer in 2016 and went through chemotherapy, radiation therapy and more to get her to what she considered "a good place".
After 18 months, she said her body and attitude had really improved, until she received difficult news in 2020.
"My doctor told me I now had metablastic breast cancer and it had spread into my bones and other parts of the body," she said.
"It was quite devastating and I was in a very bad way for a while."
It wasn't until Ms Bannan was given the opportunity to partake in a medical trial that things started to look up.
And while it wasn't a cure, she said the immunotherapy had really improved her quality of life.
"I feel as could as I can as someone with a terminal illness," she said.
Ms Bannan said if it weren't for events like Relay for Life, she may not have had the opportunity to get into the trial.
"I think events like these are so important because the money they raise along with the Cancer Council is used to research programs such as my immunotherapy," she said.
"And while I might not be able to make it to the Bendigo event, I'm still forever grateful for the organisers and the community taking part."
Bendigo Relay for Life chairperson Teresa Jones said she hoped the event on August 27 would go some way to getting back on track after previous cancellations.
"It's great to be able to put an event together after three years, the community has really got behind us," she said.
"It was important to not only get out and raise funds, but also bring back the support cancer patients, survivors and their families have been missing out on for so long.
"Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of people struggled to get to hospital and have therefore had to combat a more advanced cancer, so we want to come together in solidarity with them."
Saturday's event may be different to previous years, but organisers hoped Flora Hill's Retreat Road athletics track would still be full of walkers.
The event will begin at 12pm with its opening ceremony and will be full of activities, entertainment and of course the beloved candlelight ceremony and walk taking place at 7.45pm.
To donate to the Bendigo Relay for life, you can do so online at relayforlife.org.au/event/bendigo-2022/home
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
