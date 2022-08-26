Sandhurst will enter Sunday's BFNL's elimination final against South Bendigo without leading goalkicker Cobi Maxted.
The key forward has been called up by Collingwood to play in Sunday's VFL elimination final against Carlton at Victoria Park.
It will be Maxted's first game at VFL level since playing the first four games of the season with the Pies.
The 19-year-old is one of the major reasons why the Dragons qualified for the finals.
He kicked 59 goals in the home and away season, including 25 goals in the past four games when the Dragons' season was on the line.
"We'd love Cobi to be playing for Sandhurst, but it's an opportunity for Cobi to play in a VFL final, so we're very happy for him,'' Sandhurst coach Ashley Connick said.
"Cobi is a terrific player and he's been wonderful for us this year, but there's no point in us being down about it. It's just like having an injured player.
"We'd love to have Jake Wilkinson, Jimmy Mittell and Sean O'Farrell in the side on Sunday, but we won't.
"We're lucky that our depth is very good. We'll pick a very good side to play on Sunday that we're confident will be good enough to win the game."
The Dragons were scheduled to have their final training session on Friday night.
The big question for Connick and selectors is the availability of full-forward Matt Thornton, who earlier this week arrived home from an eight-week overseas holiday.
"It will be discussed by the coaching group,'' Connick said of playing Thornton first-up in a final after a long break.
"He looked after himself while he was overseas, but it would be unlikely (that he'd play) I would have thought."
Maxted, Thornton, O'Farrell and Wilkinson have all played key forwards posts during the season for the Dragons.
Their absence would leave the Dragons with a makeshift forward line, with Joel Wharton as the spearhead out of the goalsquare.
Wharton has kicked 27 goals in 15 games this season.
Wharton was rested for the final home and away match against Castlemaine.
He returns to the senior side alongside classy midfielder Jeremy Rodi.
Sandhurst lost both home-and-away encounters with the Bloods, despite having more scoring shots in both matches.
"I thought the first time we played South we were off that day and we were pretty disappointed,'' Connick said.
"In the second game we didn't do a lot wrong, but they took their chances and we didn't.
"I think we're playing better footy now than we have at any stage this year. If we bring our best footy on Sunday we're confident we can win."
For many of the Sandhurst and South Bendigo players, Sunday's elimination final will be their first finals as senior footballers.
As a club, it's the Bloods first finals appearance in a decade.
Playing coach Nathan Horbury experienced plenty of finals in his time in the Ballarat league, while key playmakers Kaiden Antonowicz and Michael Herlihy played in GVFL finals.
"A few of the boys that have been around the club since juniors haven't played finals - not even many finals in junior footy,'' Horbury said.
"It's a new experience for them and it's exciting to get a chance to play finals footy.
"I think they'll relish this opportunity and make the most of it.
"The first 10 or 15 minutes of a final the intensity is up and it's pretty hot, but once that dies down it goes back to a normal game of footy.
"If we do the things that we do well and play our brand of footy, then we've proven that we can play well against anyone.
"It showed in the two games this year that the two teams match up really well with each other. It should be a really good game of footy."
The most intriguing in-game battle on Sunday will be South Bendigo's ability to hinder the impact of Sandhurst ruckman Hamish Hosking.
In the round 12 encounter, Hosking had 31 possessions, 18 clearances and 50 hit outs. Sandhurst won centre clearances 15-10 and total clearances 45-36 which led to a 54-41 inside 50 count.
South Bendigo won that match, but it's unlikely the Bloods could concede a 54-41 inside 50 count in a final and expect to win.
"Centre clearances is where he (Hosking) does a lot of his damage, so we've got to reassess how we go about it in the middle,'' Horbury said.
"Our rucks probably need to change-up the way they jump at the ball and our mids need to lock down hard.
"Hopefully, we can win the footy and break from there. It's tough because Hosking is a super player."
ELIMINATION FINAL
SOUTH BENDIGO v SANDHURST
2.20pm Sunday at QEO.
SOUTH BENDIGO
B: C. Taggert, D. Johnstone, Z. Hare
HB: N. Horbury, B. Torpey, A. van Heumen
C: O. Simpson, W. McCaig, C. Leon
HF: A. Smith, I. Miller, W. Keck
F: K. Antonowicz, S. Langley, B. Harvey
R: W. Allen, L. Byrne, M. Herlihy
Int: N. Leed, S. Maher, Z. Lockwood, B. Poyser, M. Long, J. Sheahan, J. Sheean
SANDHURST
Yet to be finalised
