Castlemaine, Golden Square clash to decide first grand final spot

The first spot in the 2022 CVFLW grand final is up for grabs this weekend.
On Sunday Castlemaine and Golden Square will meet, with the winner going straight through to the premiership match to be held in early September, while the loser remains in the mix and will contend next week's preliminary final.
Magpies and Bulldogs recently met in round 16 with Castlemaine surviving a last-minute surge from Golden Square, final result 6.8 (44) over 6.6 (42).
The close encounter remains fresh in the mind of Magpies co-coach Jordan Cochrane.
"They are a physical and very competitive side," he said.
"The last time we played Golden Square they came back quite heavily, but luckily we managed to hold them off in what was a tough match."
This time around the Magpies will be with power forward Shelby Knoll who finished the regular season in second place on the goal kicking tally with 48, 11 behind leader Britney Mueck (Thunder) with 59.
Magpies head into the match on the back of their only loss for the regular season, which came last week from Bendigo Thunder, in the way of a one-point thriller, final result 4.8 (32) over 4.7 (31)
Despite the loss, it has only made the Magpies work even harder towards taking out the premiership in the club's debut season within the league.
"A loss is never something that any team wants," Cochrane said.
"But this showed the girls that anything can happen during finals and we're going to have to work very hard to win games."
Players that the Magpies will need to contain include 2021 league MVP Carly Ladson, Amanda Carrod, Ruby Campbell Bree Heiden and Sarah Baldwin.
The second match of the weekend is a do-or-die elimination encounter between Thunder and Eaglehawk.
The winner progresses to next week's preliminary round against the loser of Castlemaine and Golden Square, while for the other team - it's season over.
Thunder head into the match after the one-point win over Castlemaine and there's no doubt they will continue straight where they left off on Sunday at Weeroona Oval.
However, Hawks are making their CVFLW finals debut after several seasons competing in the league and won't go down without a fight.
Eaglehawk also heads into the elimination clash on the back of a win, a 122-point triumph over Kerang which locked in their finals spot.
Finals Fixture
Week 1
Castlemaine v Golden Square, Aug 28, 11.30am @ Camp Reserve
Thunder v Eaglehawk, Aug 28, 2.30pm @ Weeroona
Week 2
Loser G1 v Winner G2 (Prelim), Sep 2, 7pm @ Canterbury Park
Week 3
Winner G1 v Winner G3, Sep 7, 7pm @ QEO
