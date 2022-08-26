The Cats or Grasshoppers - who will earn a shot at Mounts in HDFNL grand final?

LOCKINGTON-Bamawm United coach Brodie Collins expects his side to relish the "backs to the wall" mentality that comes with no longer having the safety net of a finals double chance.
The Cats will meet Colbinabbin in Saturday's Heathcote District league preliminary final at White Hills.
The winner will play Mount Pleasant in the grand final after the Blues last week defeated LBU by 31 points in the second semi-final.
"I think having your back against the wall is a really good mentality to have... the boys are all keen and we know there is no tomorrow now," Collins said on Friday.
"We probably lacked a bit of match-touch last week, so we should be better for that hit-out this week."
Among the areas the Cats will look to tidy up on Saturday is their work in the centre square and around the clearances where the Blues held the upper hand last week on the back of the dominance of ruckman Chris Down.
And also making more of their opportunities inside 50 given they kicked 7.13 from their 20 scoring shots, which included Anthony McMahon finishing with 1.5.
"Fair to say we've had some extra shots at training this week... the boys have been working on finetuning their craft, but we're just hoping to go out there on Saturday and put four consistent quarters together," Collins said.
Collins is sticking with the same 22 from last week's defeat as the Cats strive to qualify for their first grand final since they won their last flag in 2014.
LBU and Colbinabbin are 1-1 in their two meetings this season in what were both comfortable margins - the Grasshoppers by 47 points in round eight and the Cats by 44 points in round 17.
Colbinabbin kept itself in the flag hunt after beating White Hills by 35 points in last Sunday's first semi-final.
The Grasshoppers have had to make two enforced changes that hinders their midfield, with Jed Brain (four-game suspension that won't be appealed) and Todd Clarke (ankle) both out.
Into the side come wingman Alex Van Ruiswyk, who returns from a calf injury, and Darcy Brown.
"Last week's result was obviously good for the confidence and that has been reflected in training during the week," Colbinabbin coach Julian Bull said.
"The way we moved the footy and defended as a team, and even just the atmosphere and excitement among the group was a lot better last week.
"It was a really positive vibe that we'll look to carry into Saturday.
"I think in that first final (qualifying final loss to Mount Pleasant) we were a bit nervous, but we were much better last week and certainly feel that we're in a good space."
