12.25pm
FIREFIGHTERS believe the blaze began in the Strathdale's home's kitchen.
They contained the flames to that room, Fire Rescue Victoria commander Trent McKinnon said.
FRV was on scene wiithin five minutes and brought the fire under control with the help of CFA volunteers.
Everyone who was inside got out.
Residents are still trying to find their cat but it is not thought to be injured, "just in a good hiding spot", Mr McKinnon said.
City of Greater Bendigo workers are helping the family while inspectors assess the house.
Fire crews expect to keep the road blocked for some time as they clean up.
12.10pm
FIRE CREWS have saved a home from being consumed by flames in Strathdale.
They contained thick smoke coming from the back of a house on Crook Street and have now extinguished the fire.
Police have blocked off part of Crook Street and Lloyd Street, near the dog park, for the time being.
Firefighters are now cleaning up but could keep the road blocked for a while.
Earlier
FIREFIGHTERS are battling a blaze in Crook Street, near the dog park.
They have just brought the fire under control but are yet to extinguish it.
Smoke appears to been coming from a building's roof cavity.
People should avoid the Crook and Lloyd Street intersection as emergency crews are operating.
More to come.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
