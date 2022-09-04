THE BFNL grand final is still two weeks away, but after Sunday's knockout semi-final between Gisborne and Castlemaine, players and supporters alike have a feel for the excitement and intensity that lies ahead.
With their seasons on the line, the Bulldogs and Magpies produced an epic encounter as worthy as any premiership decider the BFNL has produced over the past decade or more.
Advertisement
And it goes without saying that we've seen some pretty good ones.
In the end, it was Gisborne that would live to fight another day, prevailing by three goals, 51-48, in an overtime thriller to set up a preliminary final showdown against Kangaroo Flat next Saturday.
A see-sawing contest came with plenty of momentum swings and even more lead changes.
The Bulldogs led by one goal at quarter time, before the Magpies answered strongly and threatened to run away with the contest in the second with a run of eight-straight goals, after finding themselves down by four early.
Down by three goals at half time, it was Gisborne's turn to mount an offensive and claim a three-goal lead going into the final term.
Staring down the barrel of a finals exit, the Magpies again found plenty to force the contest into extra time.
Some clutch shooting from Rylee Connell early in extra time, combined with the steady presence of Maddy Stewart and Jordan Cransberg and some youthful energy from midcourter Kiralee Collings, earned Gisborne a tough and emotional victory and the chance to play for a spot in this year's grand final against Sandhurst.
A narrow defeat for the Magpies lost them no fans and the respect of all at the QEO.
For Gisborne coach Tarryn Rymer, a win brought equal measures of relief and gratification as the Bulldogs start to plot for Kangaroo Flat.
She lauded her players' composure in the final minutes of regulation time and particularly during extra time.
"The match was in anyone's hands up until those last minutes," Rymer said.
"I thought our experienced players did really well, but I also threw Kiralee in there and she did a lot of driving and opened things up for us a bit.
"They (Castlemaine) were really good, we had to work for every single ball today.
"At different times that momentum kept changing and I thought, whoever is going to steady first is going to win it.
"We dropped our heads a little bit in the third quarter, but it was good to see them pick them back up and get back into the game."
Advertisement
The return to action in red, white and blue of Victorian Fury team-mates Cransberg and Claudia Mawson, after missing last week's qualifying final loss against Sandhurst, was the injection the Bulldogs needed to counter the Magpies.
"I thought Fi (Fowler) did a great job for Castlemaine, she created a lot of doubt for our goalers in there," Rymer said.
"But once they started to come to life, I thought I could have a bit more of a breath.
"They made us work hard for everything.
"I thought everyone all over the court played their roles, but at different times. Everyone came into it at some stage.
Advertisement
"Hopefully, next Saturday we'll have everyone playing on song from the get-go."
As the curtain falls on Castlemaine's season - the Magpies' first in A-grade since 2017 - joint coaches Gary Cooke and Fiona Fowler could not have been prouder of their team's effort on Sunday and their season as a whole.
"Watching that game today, I thought either of us could have gone on and been a real winning chance next week and then go on to play Sandhurst, but for us, it wasn't to be," he said.
"But it was a great game.
"Just before extra time came, we made a mistake in the dying seconds and I thought we'd lost it, but we managed to turn the ball over and score to level it.
"And in extra time, they pushed it out to six (goals) at one stage and we managed to get it back to three, so we were never really out of it.
Advertisement
"Credit to Gisborne, they played really well."
A breakout year for the Magpies was highlighted by a 12-win home and away season, their first finals appearance since 2013 and the one convincing finals win over South Bendigo.
Fowler and Cooke are confident the foundations have been well laid for future success.
"For us, we just have to be proud of our season," said Fowler post-match after nearly lifting her side to victory.
"We have grown together as a team and managed to get to a semi-final and almost win it.
Advertisement
"I just had an old (Castlemaine) member come up and say thank you for what you've done - that's the bigger picture for us."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.