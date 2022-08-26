LOOKING to keep your week ahead busy? Support your local community and head to one of these events listed below.
BENDIGO ON THE HOP
Craft beer is about to be showcased in central Victoria with the much loved festival, Bendigo on the Hop.
This event will celebrate local craft beers, the brewers, top quality ingredients and much more.
This event will feature unique beers brewed just for the event, chances to meet and talk to local brewers, live music, great local foods and much more.
Tickets, $88 per person. Click here for more information and to book.
Where: Various venues within Bendigo.
When: Saturday, August 27, various times.
GATHER HARCOURT
Gather Harcourt is a seasonal event that welcomes all to the local area to sample foods, wines and ciders.
There will be live music, mulled wine, freshly brewed cider, food to buy and much more.
Where: James Park, next to ANA Hall, Harcourt.
When: Saturday, August 27, 1pm to 4pm.
MILITARIA AND COLLECTABLES SHOW
The Golden City Collectors are celebrating their 37th Militaria and Collectables Show.
This event will include displays of Star Wars, Batman, Punk Rock, Shearing items and so much more.
Tickets, family $15, single $10, concession $8.
For further information, email: gccabendigo@gmail.com.
Where: Waterson Court, off Allingham Street, Golden Square.
When: Saturday and Sunday, August 27 and 28, 9am to 3pm.
BIG BIKE FILM NIGHT
The Big Bike Film Night showcased the best cycling short films from around the world.
Films feature genres such as action, drama and humour.
There will be films showing hot air ballooons, a sustainable way of health in a school, friends in South America; and so much more.
Tickets, adults $26, concession/U16/Senior $22.
For further information, email: info@bigbikefilmnight.nz
Where: Star Cinema, old town hall, Peg Leg Road, Eaglehawk.
When: Wednesday, August 31, 7pm to 9.30pm.
PLANET AWARE SEPTEMBER
Join in with the Bendigo Climate Alliance for a celebration of planet awareness.
Throughout the month of September, there will be numerous events for all to participate in.
There will be walks, talks, films, workshops, repairing, revegetating, planting, sharing, learning, protesting, saving and much more.
For further information and to view the full calendar of events, click here.
Where: Various locations in Bendigo.
When: Running during the month of September.
BOTTLE SHOW
The Maryborough Antique Bottle Club are proud to be presenting their annual show.
This event is held over three days and will feature collections of antique bottles.
Where: Maryborough Harness Racing Club, Bucknall Street, Carisbrook.
When: Until Sunday, August 28, 9am to 5pm.
BENDIGO CHAMBER CHOIR
The Bendigo Chamber Choir will be celebrating the works of Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872 - 1958).
This event will feature music direction by Michael Bottomley, bass soloist Peter Hunt and pianist John Tungyep.
Tickets from $20. For further information and to book, click here.
Where: Christ Church, Mostyn Street, Castlemaine,
When: Sunday, August 28, from 3pm.
FUNDRAISER SHOW
Enjoy an afternoon of music, poetry and more with Peter Sheahan's Walk Up fundraiser.
This event will have all door proceeds to KLFM Radio 96.5 106.3.
There will be all kinds of music - country, rock, blues and more, yarns, a raffle and lucky door prizes.
There will be performances from Dee Hart, Peter Sheahan, Leigh Bice, Norm Whitton, Terry Andison, John K, Floreena Forbes OAM, Graham Hall, Evelyn Sheahan, Bendigo Bill, John Tehan, Olive Bice OAM, Ken Jones, Debbie Penhall and Ken Bice.
$10 per head.
Meals noon to 2pm and 5.30 to 9pm - for table bookings phone Peter 0400 076 634 or 0407 059 480.
For meal bookings, phone 5443 8166.
Walk up artists welcome, please register at 12.30pm.
Where: All Seasons Hotel, McIvor Road, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, August 28, from 1pm.
EVENING DANCE
Enjoy a dance with the Spring Gully Dance Committee.
There will be excellent CD music, a supper of tea/coffee and biscuits, a raffle, prizes and lucky door.
Admission $7.
Enquiries to Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705.
Where: Spring Gully Hall, Spring Gully Road, Spring Gully.
When: Saturday, August 27, 7.30pm to 11pm.
SOUL FOOD
The Bah'i community of Greater Bendigo is proud to be hosting Soul Food.
This event is an opportunity for community members to unite in a safe space and reflect on threads that tie everyone together.
There will be visual pieces and readings from different faiths, authors and Indigenous cultures worldwide.
This is a free, community event open to all.
Where: Bendigo Library, Hargreaves Street, Bendigo.
When: Last Sunday of each month, August 28, 4pm to 5pm.
WRITING WORKSHOP
Bendigo Writers Council invite you to our Monthly Explore Writing Workshop, with Chris Kennett as the host speaker.
Join us on a Visual story-telling adventure. Chris is a digital illustrator with over twenty years of experience.
Cost $8. Supper provided.
Bring pen and paper and enjoy.
Where. Bendigo Library Activity Room 1, 259 Hargreaves Street, Bendigo.
When. Wednesday, August 31, 7pm to 9pm.
LIBRARY BIRTHDAY
Take a trip to Echuca and celebrate all things books with the town library's 10th birthday.
This event will feature activities for all ages.
There will be an interactive workshop using recycled denim, a chance to play the Federation Handbells, children's author and poet, Mark Carthew, storytime with Kaye Bailie, a lacemaking demonstration, book art, flower pages and much more.
Where: Echuca Library, Hare Street, Echuca.
When: Saturday, August 27, 10am to 1pm.
EXHIBITIONS
BENDIGO ART TRAIL
Explore Bendigo's arts precinct and discover artistic treasures with the Emporium Creative Hub Art Trail app.
The app shows local artists work in an outdoor virtual gallery.
This app will help you learn more about the artists and their practice while being guided around Bendigo.
Each piece is located at a creative venue that is actively supporting the local arts scene.
The Bendigo Art Trail is an easy walk and suitable for all ages.
Download the app on iOS or Android here.
Where: Various locations in Bendigo.
When: Ongoing event.
TREASURES OF DAI GUM SAN
Treasures of Dai Gum San is an exhibition that showcases the artistry within the renowned collection of Bendigo's Golden Dragon Museum.
The items featured focus within the Qing Dynasty (1644 - 1912) and show the symbolism and cultural significance of Chinese art and design.
From the 1870s, Bendigo's Chinese communities from Southern China participated in the Bendigo Easter Fair with costumes, music, lion dances and the Imperial dragons.
The Golden Dragon Museum was established in 1991 to house this collection.
Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, View Street, Bendigo.
When: Until Sunday, February 19, 2023, 10am to 5pm.
WINTER EXHIBITION
This Market Building Art Winter Exhibition features more than 90 artists from the Goldfields region.
This event features a wide range of art mediums, including paintings, photography, sculptures and textiles.
All of these works showcase the diverse arts community.
For further information, email: castlemainevic@mountalexander.vic.gov.au
Where: Castlemaine Market Building, 44 Mostyn Street, Castlemaine.
When: Until Sunday, September 4, open 9am to 5pm, Sunday to Saturday.
THE TOWN JEWELS
The Town Jewels is a display that sees two of Bendigo's esteemed jewellers, Tony Kean and Milton Long, coming together for a celebration of master craftsmanship.
Together, they have over 60 years experience working as fine jewellery makers.
This display exhibits new work, reflecting on past pieces and shows an insight into the artists' making processes.
For further information, phone 5434 6060 or email tourism@bendigo.vic.gov.au
Where: The Living Arts Space, Pall Mall, Bendigo.
When: Until Sunday, September 11, 9am to 5pm.
HEAVENLY
The Heavenly exhibition celebrates vintage wedding and other fashions from all over the globe.
There will be garments from high Victorian era through to the 1970's, with a focus on the history of special occasions.
For more information, click here.
Where: Upstairs Gallery, entry at Run Rabbit Run Cafe, Hargraves Street, Castlemaine.
When: Open daily, 8.30am to 3.30pm.
BENDICON 2022
Bendicon is back for 2022!
Held since 2014, this event is regional Victoria's premier pop culture show.
This show will feature cosplayers, comic books and their artists, authors and much more.
Where: Red Energy Arena, Inglis Street, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, September 18, 10am to 4pm.
CONFLUX BENDIGO
Held across two days, Conflux Bendigo will be an event for the creative to deliver diverse and exciting panel discussions, workshops, presentations, talks and much more.
The theme for this year is 'A Brave New World' and will explore the role that creativity plays within driving innovation.
There will be speakers from Just Another Agency, CreateA Arts Company, The Dax Centre, Arena Theatre, Oak Magazine, Endgame Podcast, Marg Sangalli, We Are Untold, Barking Spider Visual Theatre, and Nacho Station just to name a few.
There will also be a series of live performances.
Earlybird tickets are now available here.
Where: Bendigo Arts Precinct, various locations.
When: Friday and Saturday, September 9 and 10.
GIRLS SCHOOL 1956 REUNION
Girls who began Form 1 at Bendigo Girls School in February 1956 are invited to attend a special celebratory lunch on Saturday September 24.
Please contact Elizabeth 0411 591 140 to reserve your place and get further details.
Where: Pearl Room, National Hotel, High Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, September 24, noon to 4.30pm.
SWING TO JAZZ
Come and enjoy a fantastic afternoon of Jazz with HOT B HINES. Cost: Just $20 per person (includes a delicious afternoon tea). Tickets must be pre-paid. Don't miss out!
All tickets are selling fast! Contact: Bill Knight 0438 323 454 melvabill@bigpond.com
Where: Huntly Memorial Hall, Midland Highway, Huntly.
When: Sunday, September 25, from 1pm to 4pm.
ZINDA MULTICULTURAL FESTIVAL
Zinda Multicultural Festival is back, celebrating all things multicultural.
There will be music, dancing, various foods and children's activities.
This event is free and family friendly.
Where: Garden for the Future, White Hills.
When: Saturday, October 8, 3pm to 8pm.
AUSTRALIAN FLOWER SHOW
Come and admire a huge display of native flowers all grown by members of the Australian Plants Society, Bendigo, in central Victorian gardens.
Purchase plants from specialist nurseries; books; garden accessories; art and more including a fantastic raffle!
Ask questions and even get a special price if you purchase a new membership at our show!
For more information, ring 0400 149 319 or email bendigo@apsvic.org.au
Admission: $5.00, School children admitted free.
Where: Victory College, Kairn Road, Strathdale, Bendigo.
When: Saturday and Sunday, September 24 and 25, 9.30am to 4pm.
