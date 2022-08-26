Hockey Victoria aims to boost junior participation throughout Bendigo region

Hockey Victoria is on a mission to increase overall participation within the Bendigo region.
During the past week, HV with assistance from Hockey Central Victoria have been hosting introductory clinics at schools throughout the region which has given juniors the opportunity to engage with the sport in a safe, fun and inclusive environment.
Advertisement
Hockey Victoria regional coordinator Sonia Scanlon said the overall aim was to ensure a strong future for the sport bolstered by more juniors participating.
"We're doing this because we want to develop the game," Scanlon said.
"The clinics covered all the basics such as how to hold a stick and other exercises and now we're encouraging anyone that's interested to take the next step and attend our free come-and-try session."
Sport news:
Scheduled to be held this coming Monday August 29 from 5.30pm to 6.30pm is a free session at the Ironbark Hockey complex where juniors can learn even more about the sport.
From there, HV will then launch the 10-week Hookin2Hockey program which starts on Monday September 5.
"At Hookin2Hockey they will engage with even more development activities to increase their overall skills and by the end of the 10 weeks they will be playing mini hockey games," Scanlon said.
For more information visit https://www.revolutionise.com.au/hockeycentralv/events/153051/.
The program comes on the back of Australia's success at the Commonwealth Games where the Kookaburras won gold and Hockeyroos took silver.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.